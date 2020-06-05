Avenal State Prison COVID-19 cases now near 870

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVENAL — Avenal State Prison added about 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past few days, jumping from over 640 June 1 to around 870 June 4.

That figure includes 29 staff at the remote prison just west of 1-5 on the outskirts of Avenal. The total also includes 37 cases where the inmate was released or the infection was resolved.

The prison houses 4,200 all-male inmates and about 1,200 staff.

The increase means Avenal is the most infected state prison in California.The rise in cases has been dramatic with zero cases reported May 17.

The inmate population is said to be 143% of design capacity. The prison was described as the "most overcrowded prison in the state" in a 2007 news report. A 2016 state report says this prison housed 3,200 inmates.

With the large number of staff working at the institution, concerns have been raised about the spread of the infection to local communities. Total Kings County cases since the outbreak are 556 by the latest count, not including state prison numbers.

Kings County has reported a spike in new cases in the county in the past few days. The spike comes after new cases had declined in the last few weeks of May.

Some resistance