Avenal prison artists turn skateboards into canvasses

AVENAL — For the second year, Avenal State Prison’s incarcerated artists recently applied their skills to a unique canvas — skateboards. The artists used their imaginations to reflect socially relevant topics, superheroes, sports icons and pop culture.

The redesigned boards were donated to Fresno Skateboard Salvage, a non-profit organization that provides skateboards and skateboard accessories to underprivileged kids in the city of Fresno.

Fresno Skateboard Salvage is run by Rodney Rodriguez. When complete, Rodriquez receives the skateboards and auctions them to the public to raise money for the non-profit organization.

The organization in turn gives back to the youths in surrounding communities. A skater himself, Rodriguez visits skate parks in search of youth who may be in need of equipment upgrades and provides them with new boards and safety equipment.

Through the artistic skills of those incarcerated at Avenal State Prison, the organization was able to raise money to benefit Fresno community youths, which will be used to help them stay out of trouble and develop their passion for skateboarding.

The artists, housed on Facilities E and F, designed and painted the skateboards. Boards couldn’t be decorated with gang symbols, explicit subject matter or vulgarity. Beyond those rules, the artists could design whatever they wanted. Popular depictions included Kobe Bryant, the Joker, Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

