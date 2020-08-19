Avenal police arrest man on gun-related charges

AVENAL — Approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers contacted a Emilio Diaz at his residence in the City of Avenal. Diaz had an outstanding warrant and during the contact, a discarded box previously containing ammunition was located, according to police.
Diaz, a convicted felon, is unable to legally possess ammunition or firearms.
During a search of his residence officers say that they recovered an AR-15 and a loaded Torres Mill 9mm handgun. Officers also claim to have located over 150 rounds of ammunition and five high capacity magazines.
He was booked into the Kings County Jail for PC 24610 (2 counts), PC 32310 (5 counts), PC 29800 (b) (2 counts), PC 29800 (1 count), PC 29800(a)(1), PC 30305 (1 count) with a bail of $250,000.
— Parker Bowman
