You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avenal man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
0 comments
top story

Avenal man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Hector Cayetano

Hector Cayetano

 Avenal Police Department

AVENAL — An Avenal man was arrested for the second time within a week on suspicion of sex charges, Avenal Police Department officials said.

APD officers said they recently followed up on a sexual assault investigation where the juvenile victim was allegedly molested, threatened and intimated.

Officials said the suspect in the case was 32-year-old Hector Cayetano from Avenal. Cayetano was previously arrested on Oct. 30 as part of the “Operation Trick or Treat” sting operation.

Cayetano was one of the suspects released due to the pre-trial release matrix, but before he was released to the public, police said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took him into custody on an ICE hold they had placed on him separate from the APD investigation.

With the assistance of the Kings County District Attorney's Office Investigative Unit, officials said Cayetano was transported back from a Bakersfield ICE facility and booked at the Kings County Jail with a bail of $400,000.

As of Monday, Cayetano is still in custody.

If the public has any more information regarding Cayetano's alleged crimes, call Sgt. Rivera at (559) 386-4444.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Bobby Moran
Obituaries

Robert Bobby Moran

Bobby passed away peacefully surrounded by family early October 12th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leticia Mora…

+2
Catching up with Juju Hughes
Local

Catching up with Juju Hughes

Juju Hughes always had a dream to play in the National Football League. That dream came true on Oct. 4 when the Rams activated Hughes from the…

Joe G. Alvarez
Obituaries

Joe G. Alvarez

  • Updated

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born t…

Jeff Dwyer
Obituaries

Jeff Dwyer

Jeff Dwyer of Hanford passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Fresno, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born Oct 1, 1959 in…

Kenneth Gary Crabtree
Obituaries

Kenneth Gary Crabtree

  • Updated

Kenny Crabtree passed away October 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons disease and related illnesses at 76 years of age. He lived in …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News