Avenal man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

AVENAL — An Avenal man was arrested for the second time within a week on suspicion of sex charges, Avenal Police Department officials said.
APD officers said they recently followed up on a sexual assault investigation where the juvenile victim was allegedly molested, threatened and intimated.
Officials said the suspect in the case was 32-year-old Hector Cayetano from Avenal. Cayetano was previously arrested on Oct. 30 as part of the “Operation Trick or Treat” sting operation.
Cayetano was one of the suspects released due to the pre-trial release matrix, but before he was released to the public, police said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took him into custody on an ICE hold they had placed on him separate from the APD investigation.
With the assistance of the Kings County District Attorney's Office Investigative Unit, officials said Cayetano was transported back from a Bakersfield ICE facility and booked at the Kings County Jail with a bail of $400,000.
As of Monday, Cayetano is still in custody.
If the public has any more information regarding Cayetano's alleged crimes, call Sgt. Rivera at (559) 386-4444.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!