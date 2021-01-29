Attorney for city employee releases details on Brieno exit

HANFORD — More details regarding the resignation of former Hanford City Councilmember Art Brieno are being revealed.

Thursday evening, attorney Rachele Berglund with Herr Pedersen & Berglund LLP in Visalia released information on an investigation conducted by the Hanford City Attorney’s office into alleged misconduct committed by Brieno against Community Development Director Darlene Mata.

According to the press release, the City Attorney’s office concluded that Brieno told others he “did not trust a woman to hold the job of Community Development Director, that a man was better suited for that job, and that he did not know how a woman got that job over a man.”

In addition, the release claimed that the investigation also concluded Brieno disclosed an employee’s confidential personnel and medical information to others, and publicly ridiculed a city employee’s performance.

“Although this office has not previously disclosed its involvement in the matter, and attempted to protect its client’s privacy interests, this statement is being provided to help quell misinformation,” said the statement from Berglund. “Darlene Mata, whom this office represents, has acted courageously in bringing forward her concerns, despite knowing the likelihood of public ridicule and misdirected scrutiny based on false information.”

Berglund went on to say that the issue does not stem from a dispute over regulation of an auto repair business in the city of Hanford — speculation that was made by some members of public and other local media outlets.