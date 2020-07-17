Assessed property values rise in Kings County

HANFORD — The assessable value of property in Kings County has risen over $616 million in the last year, according to county officials.
Kristine Lee, Kings County’s assessor/clerk/recorder, announced Tuesday the completion of the 2020-2021 assessment roll, which came to a total value of $12.5 billion.
The assessment roll lists the individual values of properties across the county and is used to determine the amount of property taxes that property owners must pay. Property taxes go toward funding public safety, parks and recreation, road maintenance and other services.
Due to the activity and rising prices of the real estate market during 2019, Lee said the net assessment roll for Kings County rose 5.4% across the county, adding $616.8 million in assessed value over last year’s assessed value of $11.3 billion.
“Although we have recently seen a slight decline in the number of transfers of real property, likely due to the COVID-19 situation, prices are remaining relatively high and interest rates are extremely low,” Lee said in a press release. “Consequently, houses are selling quickly creating a reduced supply.”
Lee said the net assessment roll has increased 26% over the last five years, leading to $24.5 million more than there was five years ago to fund things like education, cities, special districts and county services.
Cities within Kings County also experienced gains this year in regards to assessment roll values:
- Hanford saw a total assessed value of $4.5 billion, up from $4.28 billion last year.
- Lemoore increased to over $2.1 billion, up slightly from $2 billion last year.
- Corcoran ended the year at $502.8 million, significantly higher than last year’s assessed value of $461.8 million.
- Avenal increased to $287.4 million, up almost $20 million from last year’s assessed value of $267.8 million.
- Areas outside city boundaries posted an increase of $267 million, for a total assessed value reaching almost $4.6 billion in those areas.
The release also stated there are currently 798,928 active agricultural acres within Kings County, with 605,657 of those acres under Williamson Act or Farmland Security Zone Contracts. This means these acres are used for agriculture and agricultural-related purposes only.
Over the next few weeks, the assessor’s office will send assessment notices to Kings County property owners whose values have increased more than the 2% inflation factor amount. This notice will state the value that will be used by the tax collector’s office to determine the amount of property tax due.
Any property owner who believes that the value stated on their notice is greater than the market value of the property on Jan. 1, 2020, is encouraged to contact the assessor’s office as soon as possible.
Lee said valuation issues are normally resolved by discussing the issue with the assessor’s office.
When valuation issues cannot be resolved through an informal process, the property owner can file a formal assessment appeal.
