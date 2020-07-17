Assessed property values rise in Kings County

HANFORD — The assessable value of property in Kings County has risen over $616 million in the last year, according to county officials.

Kristine Lee, Kings County’s assessor/clerk/recorder, announced Tuesday the completion of the 2020-2021 assessment roll, which came to a total value of $12.5 billion.

The assessment roll lists the individual values of properties across the county and is used to determine the amount of property taxes that property owners must pay. Property taxes go toward funding public safety, parks and recreation, road maintenance and other services.

Due to the activity and rising prices of the real estate market during 2019, Lee said the net assessment roll for Kings County rose 5.4% across the county, adding $616.8 million in assessed value over last year’s assessed value of $11.3 billion.

“Although we have recently seen a slight decline in the number of transfers of real property, likely due to the COVID-19 situation, prices are remaining relatively high and interest rates are extremely low,” Lee said in a press release. “Consequently, houses are selling quickly creating a reduced supply.”

Lee said the net assessment roll has increased 26% over the last five years, leading to $24.5 million more than there was five years ago to fund things like education, cities, special districts and county services.

Cities within Kings County also experienced gains this year in regards to assessment roll values: