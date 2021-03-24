Assemblymember Salas expands job opportunities for military spouses

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauded the advancement of Assembly Bill 107, which passed unanimously with bipartisan support out of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee.

AB 107 will expedite the process of relicensing certain jobs for military spouses and expand the job opportunities that military spouses qualify for, while easing the burdens placed on families serving our nation.

“We must do more for military spouses, who are six times more likely to be unemployed, find a job so that they can put food on the table,” Salas said. “Transferring professional licenses that spouses have earned should be a seamless process to ensure our military families can thrive in California.”

California is home to over 62,000 military spouses. These families are at a unique disadvantage when it comes to finding employment because they are frequently moving. In fact, the annual percent of the military spouse population that moves to different states is 14.5% — compared to 1.1% for civilian spouses.

Approximately 35% of military spouses work in a profession that requires a license in order to be employed. Although a spouse may be licensed for a job in one state, when they move to California, the process of transferring a license or applying for a new license can be burdensome and take an unnecessarily long amount of time before a license is ultimately issued.

“Military spouses are disproportionately affected by varying state-specific licensure requirements that can cause delays and gaps in employment, with over 34% of the working population requiring state licensure to practice in their professions,” said Kelli May Douglas, Pacific Southwest regional liaison for the Defense-State Liaison Office. “The department is very appreciative of California’s ongoing commitment and efforts to support our military service members and their families.”