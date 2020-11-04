You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assemblymember Rudy Salas declares victory in statement
0 comments
top story

Assemblymember Rudy Salas declares victory in statement

Assemblymember Rudy Salas declares victory in statement

Assemblymember Rudy Salas (second from right) looks on during Election Night on Tuesday. Salas declared victory with a substantial lead over challenger Todd Cotta.

 Contributed

HANFORD — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) released a statement declaring victory in the 32nd Assembly District on Tuesday night.

“Thank you to the voters of the 32nd Assembly District who re-elected me to serve another term,” Salas said. “Together, we have made great strides and I will continue to fight to improve the lives of Valley families every single day. I am eager to continue our work to strengthen our economy, improve our schools and continue holding government accountable to the taxpayers.

“I look forward to working with all of our newly elected leaders to help improve the lives of Central Valley families. I also want to congratulate Eric Arias, who was elected to the Bakersfield City Council and Alicia Ramirez who was elected to the Kings County Board of Education.”

In Kings County, Republican challenger Todd Cotta garnered 19,765 votes (56.03%). Democrat incumbent Salas had 15,508 votes (43.97%). Overall, Salas won 19,451 votes to Cotta’s 7,559.

Cotta said he felt he ran a good campaign and believes a lot of good things came out of his time in the race.

“I was happy to do this,” he said. “I have zero regrets about running against Rudy.”

Cotta, who lives in Hanford, said it was “amazing” to get 56.03% of the votes in Kings County and thanked everyone who helped him along the way, as well as those who voted for him.

“I am so proud of Kings County for its support,” Cotta said.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eleanor Mary Alves
Obituaries

Eleanor Mary Alves

Eleanor Mary Alves was born on August 11, 1923 in Fresno. She lived her entire life in California. She married John Louis Alves on October 31,…

Cary L. Berens
Obituaries

Cary L. Berens

On Monday, October 19th, 2020, Cary Berens, loving husband and father of eight children passed away at the age of 76.

Joe G. Alvarez
Obituaries

Joe G. Alvarez

  • Updated

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born t…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News