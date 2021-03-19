You are the owner of this article.
Ashlyn Isenberg scores hat trick in Hanford victory
HANFORD — Ashlyn Isenberg scored a hat trick in the Hanford girls soccer team’s 4-0 victory over Sierra Pacific on Thursday.

Isenberg opened the scoring late in the first half on an assist from Emma Estes. She followed that up with another goal before halftime on a tough solo effort. Hailey Langley then scored on a well-placed free kick by Darienne Dunn, and Isenberg completed her hat trick on a counterattack combination between her, Langley, and McKenna Rodriguez.

The Bullpups focused on finishing their shots and keeping plays simple after missing opportunities in their 1-0 win on Tuesday.

