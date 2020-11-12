Around Kings County: With winter coming, more restaurants want to keep outdoor seating

With winter coming, more restaurants want to keep outdoor seating
Corcoran’s Lake Bottom Brewery wants to keep outdoor seating going into the winter season asking the city this week if they can build a permanent patio dining structure. They would add TVs, heaters and coolers to extend its use in both the cold and hot seasons. The popular restaurant is about to open their Visalia location also, featuring plenty of outdoor dining. Many sit-down eateries are reporting good consumer acceptance for outdoor dining in Valley towns including Visalia’s Main Street restaurants which have what may become permanent street-side tables behind barriers.
”We are keeping it this way at least until Spring,” said Downtown Visalians manager and City Council member Steve Nelsen. Hanford has closed the street on weekends to accommodate diners.
Costa could get key ag seat
The California Farm Bureau Federation announced its support for U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, as he seeks chairmanship of the House Committee on Agriculture in 2021.
Pointing out that there hasn’t been a Californian as the Agriculture Committee chair since 1867, CFBF President Jamie Johansson said, “California is the largest and most diverse agricultural state in the nation. Given his decades of experience in California agriculture, we believe Congressman Jim Costa is the right person to lead the committee as Americans grapple with the challenge of keeping nutritious food available for all, growing the economic opportunities for new and existing agriculturalists and addressing the risk brought by a changing climate.”
Rep. Costa is a third-generation farmer who represents California’s 16th Congressional District, in the heart of farm and ranch country.
Describing Costa as “a longtime advocate for agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley and all of California,” Johansson said, “Congressman Costa understands that the fates of rural America and agriculture are tied together, and also how dependent cities and suburbs are on us for their food. He has worked tirelessly to advance issues critical to agricultural communities and will continue that commitment as chair.”
Supervisor Valle complains to fellow board members
Minutes of a recent Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting contained a rare glimpse behind the scene in local government. Case in point, Supervisor Richard Valle “stated that he started attending the Board meetings remotely in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic and at his first meeting back in the chambers he felt stifled and asked the Board to stop trying to silence him and to show respect toward the Supervisorial seat he sits in.”
Asked about the issue, Valle said he could not comment.
Joe Biden — fan of high speed rail
Incoming president Joe Biden's infrastructure plan includes a plan to "spark the second great rail revolution." A fan of funding more passenger service including Amtrak, Biden may also be good news for the California High Speed Rail plan to connect all of California with the Central Valley segment some two years away from completion, including that portion in Kings County.
When he was vice-president, Biden was involved in the 2009 stimulus package that included $3.5 billion for the California project to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles.“Clearly, having Biden in the White House is highly beneficial for rail,” said Andy Kunz, President & CEO of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, recently.
Wildfire smoke reduces grape crush
California Farm Bureau reports a combination of lighter yields and smoke damage could reduce the California winegrape crush by 15% or more, according to a grape growers’ cooperative. Analysts had expected the winegrape crush to be smaller — but then wildfires in some regions exposed grapes to smoke that made them unmarketable. The Allied Grape Growers cooperative estimates as many as 325,000 tons of winegrapes may have been
Drama continues in Valadao vs Cox race
The closure of the Kings County Elections Department due to COVID-19 exposure has added one more piece to the puzzle of who will win the race in the 21st Congressional District this year.
The Kings election office announced this week that they stopped counting ballots remaining in the November 3 election and won’t resume the canvass until November 21.
The election in this congressional district that covers parts of Tulare, Fresno, Kern and all of Kings County pits Republican candidate David Valadao against Democrat TJ Cox, incumbent.
The race has tightened since first ballots were counted election night with new numbers trickling in each day. Kings County has more decisively supported home-town boy Valadao vs Cox while Cox has enjoyed big support in Democratic leaning Kern County.The updated count in Tulare and Fresno counties are about even this week.
The State Elections website says Cox is about 4,000 votes behind district wide - 51.4% to Cox’s 48.6%. Valadao’s lead has narrowed as more mail-in ballots from Kern County have been added to the total. Across the nation, Democratic voters were urged to vote by mail.
According to the State website unprocessed ballots as of 11/10/20 in Kern County included 97,185 mail-in ballots yet to be counted although it is unknown what portion of those are in the 21st District.
Kern also has 23,000 provisional ballots remaining. Kings County has no mail-in ballots yet to be counted and 1500 provisional ballots.
Kings voters have been supporting Valadao 62% vs 38% for Cox while it is just the opposite in Kern County with Cox getting 60.5% vs 39.5% for Valadao.
The upshot — it looks like a squeaker and we may not know until Thanksgiving.
