Local towns were among the fastest growing in the state this past year despite the pandemic that hung like a dark cloud over everything. This is according to a new report from the State Dept of Finance.
Valley towns filled many of the slots on the list of top 50 fastest growing cities by percent in the state including Lemoore, Hanford, Dinuba, Visalia, Woodlake, Clovis, Fresno and Bakersfield among others.
Some 171 cities gained population and 305 lost population, while six had no change. Of the ten largest cities in California, Bakersfield had the largest percentage gain in population (0.8 percent, or 3,100) with Oakland (0.7 percent, or 3,200) in second.
In our area, Dinuba was 12th fastest by percent followed closely by Woodlake, Clovis, Fowler, Los Banos and Tulare. Also on the list is Lemoore, ranked 33, Kingsburg (36), Huron (40), Hanford (43) and Kerman(48).
Dinuba enjoyed a growth spurt this past year, gaining almost 3% by population while Lemoore registered a 1.65% increase to 26,809 residents.
Top growth cities by numerical gain were Fresno (3), Clovis (5), Bakersfield ranked sixth Merced at eighth spot. Tulare was 21st adding 1,188 new residents. Hanford and Visalia ranked on this list too, each adding around 800 new dwellers.
State prison numbers, generally lower, affected some population counts in the Central Valley. These prisons are generally located in remote areas; as a result, increases or decreases in this population can account for significant changes in their respective locations. For example, state prison declines led to population decreases in Taft, Wasco and Delano in Kern County and Susanville in Lassen County. A closure of the Federal Prison in Taft led to the city losing the highest percentage population loss in the state (18.0 percent).
Lower prison numbers may have affected Kings County which saw its population shrink to 152,543 from 153,189 in January 2020. In July 2018 the state estimated Kings County population at 152,647 — higher than today.
Avenal prison population, for example, has been shrinking in recent years. State CDR reports show a prisoner population in May 2021 of around 3100 compared to 3775 in May 2019.
So it may be said — Kings towns are on the grow, but its prisons are shrinking.
First decline on record
California’s population dipped by 182,083 residents last year, bringing the state’s total to 39,466,855 people as of Jan. 1, 2021 according to the new population estimates and housing data.
California’s negative growth rate of -0.46 percent represents the first 12-month decline since state population estimates have been recorded.
Three principal factors contributed in this year-over-year population decrease says the Dept of Finance.
- Continuing declines in natural increase — births minus non-COVID-19 deaths (loss of 24,000)
- Continuing declines in foreign immigration — accelerated in recent years by federal policy (loss of 100,000)
- Deaths in 2020 separately associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (loss of 51,000)
In recent years, the slowdown in natural increase — a nationwide trend affecting California more than other states — has contributed to the state’s population growth slowing and plateauing. The addition of 2020’s COVID-19-related deaths, combined with immigration restrictions in the past year, tipped population change to an annual loss.
One highly publicized factor is the notion that a wave of residents is fleeing the state for financial or political reasons. California fires and the high cost of housing are often mentioned. One recent study found more educated newcomers are coming into the state while less educated are leaving in higher numbers “.…..people moving into California tend to be more educated and wealthier than the people leaving, according to the analysis: From 2015 to 2019, California gained 74,500 working-age adults with a bachelor’s degree or more — and lost 465,500 working-age adults with less than a bachelor’s degree.”
COVID's shadow
The COVID-19 pandemic increased California deaths in 2020 by 51,000 — 19 percent above the average death rate for the three preceding years. “Excess deaths” — rates above the past three- year average — were observed in 51 of the state’s 58 counties. Of these counties, 19 reported death rates up to 10 percent above average, 20 reported deaths between 10 and 20 percent above average, and 12 reported deaths 20 percent or more above average.
Net international migration to California was negative in 2020, reflecting the suspension of visa issuance that began in March and continued through December, which was also extended to certain types of foreign worker visas in June. Global restrictions during the pandemic also resulted in 53,000 fewer international students in California.
As pandemic-related deaths decline and with changes in federal policy, California is expected to return to a slightly positive annual growth when calendar year 2021 population estimates are released a year from now.
