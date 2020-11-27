Around Kings County: Valley sees loss of farm jobs — down 20%

Valley sees loss of farm jobs — down 20%
Valley farmers have had a tough time this year and those who work on those farms are fewer in number. In the four-county South Valley, ag jobs are down 20% year-over-year - worse in some counties. EDD reports that in Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties there has been a loss of 33,000 jobs comparing Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2019 — 164,500 in Oct. 2019 vs 130,900 this October. By comparison non-farm jobs have declined 9% in this region.
Kern County leads the pack in the decline of farm jobs — down 30%. Kings County farm jobs fell from 8,300 to 7,200 - a 14% decline.
An important California farm customer — the food service and restaurant industry — has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Produce Marketing Association estimates that 45 to 48 percent of fresh produce tonnage goes to food-service firms, including restaurants, cafeterias and institutional dining, from hospitals to prisons. But much of that sector is shuttered.
Meanwhile the trade war and COVID continue to dampen another major outlet, farm exports, dropping 3.4% in the latest 3 month report to $2.810 billion from $2.908 billion.
Meanwhile COVID’s big shadow has reduced the number of workers who show up. A quarter of the farm employers responding to a summer 2020 California Farm Bureau Federation survey reported that work days were lost on their farms due to COVID-related employee absences.
The federal BLS says employment of low-wage workers fell most due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and 40% of the lost jobs are not expected to return. Undocumented workers have declined in part because of fear of ICE.
Farmers will tell you that the higher labor costs is a factor in all this and more use of labor-saving devices will continue the trend. For example, new olive groves will be machine picked.
The fact is that farmers are reducing the acreage of hand-picked, labor-intensive crops like raisins in favor of tree nuts requiring far less labor.
Also to cut costs more farm employers are letting their employees go in favor of bringing them back through labor contractors.
Overhanging the drama more produce is being imported taking away market for California-grown crops
Lastly EDD says there may be a bookkeeping issue. The farm blog Rural Migration News points to the fact that some farm accounting offices are closed, making it hard to prepare and submit employment data and difficult for EDD to contact employers who do not report employment data in a timely way.
Kings Jobless rate at 9.3%
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 9.3 percent in October 2020, down from a revised 10.0 percent in September 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 6.6 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 9.0 percent for California and 6.6 percent for the nation during the same period. There were 38,300 non farm jobs compared to 41,100 a year earlier. Month-over-month the county lost 400 manufacturing jobs.
Existing home sales up — inventory down
Home sales are up but inventory is way down. An extremely favorable lending environment and a renewed attitude towards homeownership is prolonging the homebuying season and extending the market’s V-shaped recovery to the off season,” said California Association of Realtors (CAR) Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young. “The question that remains to be answered, however, is whether the strong market is sustainable in the longer term as market fundamentals continue to be tested by tight supply, eroding housing affordability, and most of all, the rising number of Coronavirus cases.”
CAR reports active listings in California continued to decline significantly, with most regions declining more than 40 percent from last year. The Central Valley had the biggest year-over-year drop of 49.6 percent in October.
With less choice, buyers are not waiting to make a deal.The median number of days it took to sell a California single-family home was 10 days in October, down from 24 in October 2019. The October 2020 figure was the lowest ever recorded.
In Kings County, home sales in October were an impressive 37.5% higher than October 2019 with the median price of $295,700 compared to $251,000 a year earlier. Time on the market was just six days.
Hanford to get new home subdivision
San Joaquin Valley Homes recently closed on land in Hanford to build Live Oak, a new master-planned community. Located in south Hanford on 12th Avenue between Hume Avenue and Houston Avenue, Live Oak will eventually consist of a total of 578 homes, a community park and open space.
The first two neighborhoods, Sterling Oaks and Hidden Oaks, will feature 208 new single-family detached homes. Model construction at both communities is planned to begin in February 2021 with completion scheduled for late spring. The company is based in Visalia.
Some may not want to take COVID vaccine
The Valley’s large Catholic population may be conflicted over taking a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available in coming months. Catholics make up around third of the population in the Valley with majority being Hispanics — a segment that has been hard hit by the pandemic.
Worried about ethical concerns and the use of stem cells in vaccine development, Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno is urging Catholics not to “jump on the COVID-19 vaccine bandwagon” according to press reports.
Some of the vaccines being developed are using the HEK-293 cell line, one commonly used in vaccines is derived from aborted fetal tissue including the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and Astrazeneca.
