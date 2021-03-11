Around Kings County: T-Mobile, Amazon jobs coming to the area

T-Mobile inks lease of K-mart building in Kingsburg
After some three years of negotiations, phone giant T- Mobile has inked a lease of the former K-Mart building in Kingsburg according to real estate sources. The property is owned by grocery chain owner Mike Alamsi who was unavailable for comment.
SF-based Swinerton Builders has received a permit to begin demolition in the interior of the sparawling K-mart building that will house the new T-Mobile call center. The same big builder will be doing the tenant improvements that will follow. The vacant 105,000sf building is at 333 Sierra St., Kingsburg.
A demo permit was issued Jan. 26 for the major project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area in early 2022 says Kingsburg Economic Development Coordinator Jolene Polyack. The center is expected to employ around 1,000 when in full operation.
Amazon confirms Visalia “Fulfillment Center” and 1,000 jobs
The big 1.3 million square foot warehouse next to UPS at Riggin and Plaza in the Visalia Industrial Park is now only a few months from completion.Construction started last September. The contractor working for Gray Construction who is building Visalia's largest industrial warehouse said they were building it for e-commerce giant Amazon. But until this week — Amazon had not confirmed they would be the occupant — until now.
When asked for comment on recent job postings by Amazon listing the location as Visalia, Amazon Public Relations specialist Eileen Hards responded March 8 “We are expecting this fulfillment center to launch in early fall of this year.”
Asked how many jobs, Hards said “This Amazon site will create over 1,000 fulltime jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one. On top of Amazon’s industry-leading starting wage of $15, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, starting on Day One. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.”
Job postings online this week include the Area Manager that lists a start date between April 1, 2021 and June 28, 2021. In addition they are offering a number of positions in HR, as well as warehouse and driver jobs.
In the region, Amazon is planning to open a new distribution center in Shafter as well as Visalia, Fresno and Bakersfield. Amazon’s first distribution center in the Inland Empire opened in 2012 and now they have 14 in that area — growing employment from 2,700 in 2012 to 18,000. Now it is happening in the San Joaquin Valley.
Uh-oh…pistachio plantings up to 15% earlier estimate
California tree nut farmers harvested record crops in 2020. That includes three billion pounds of almonds, an upward revised billion pounds of pistachios- the first time it has reached this level, and 780,000 pounds of walnuts. But as farmers have planted more acreage, prices have dropped.
Almonds this winter are selling for $1.50 lb compared to $4 and 3 dollars a pound in recent years. The crop climbed 20% to a record last year. Walnuts are selling for 75 cents compared to $2.50 a pound in 2017.
Pistachio prices are also down but not so dramatically — but may drop to about $2.30 to $2.40 a pound this season from $2.60 in 2019, according to David Magana, senior horticultural analyst for Rabobank. The China trade war continues to hurt exports.
But farmers are planting more trees. Now we have a new estimate of just how many.
Thanks to an aerial survey ordered by the Administrative Committee for Pistachios last summer, Director Bob Klein says they have been underestimating the new plantings by 10% to 15%. Accurate estimates of the number of trees in the ground are critical in trying to figure out the size of future crops with this alternate-bearing nut.
“Now we think all acreage could reach 500,000 acres by the end of 2021," says Klein.That is up by around 30,000 to 50,000 acres from before the survey.
Pistachio orchards can produce 3,600 lbs per acre. With an extra 50,000 acres — crop size estimates could leap 180 million pounds.
Look at the non-bearing acreage estimates after the aerial survey — doubling from 2015 to 2016 to 157k acres,151k in 2018,129k in 2019 and 114k in 2020.
With growth like this, the yearly crop will continue to cycle up and down but climb to 1.5 billion pounds in 10 years or less," expects Klein.
If this is a warning to growers that a large supply could mean lower prices ahead — it also be an opportunity for processors, notes Klein.
“We have the same number of processors we had when I came to work here in 1999 when the statewide pistachio crop was 250 million pounds.”
Several new plants are in the works around the Valley. With more nuts to sell, marketing efforts must redouble. Better get crackin’.
Lumber cost spike is raising home prices
Reps. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) and Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) sent a letter to President Biden and the Department of Justice on March 4 urging the administration to respond to rising building materials prices and supply shortages, particularly, lumber, that are harming the housing market and threaten the economic recovery.
Using data provided by Nation Association of Home Builders, the lawmakers stated that “shortages of lumber have nearly tripled the price of lumber since mid-April 2020, causing the price of a new single-family home to increase by more than $24,000.”
Lumber futures are near $10,000 per thousand board feet after spiking over $1,000 in February. The current price this winter compares to $360 this time a year ago.
NAHB is urging the Commerce Department to investigate why lumber production — particularly sawmill output — remains at such low levels during a period of prolonged high demand.
Reps. Costa and Arrington mirrored our concerns and stressed the need to boost sawmill activity in their letter to Biden and the Department of Justice. “Unfortunately, this unprecedented price increase on new homeowners, as well as home builders, will persist until new sawmills come online and current mills re-open and operate at full capacity,” the letter stated. “To address this issue, we ask your Administration to facilitate a discussion with all stakeholders, including sawmills, home builders, loggers, and distributors, to ensure all needs are met in a timely manner.”
Tachi Palace has no plans to sell pot
Local tribes are expanding their casino businesses but pot sales may not be part of it. The Tule Indians announced almost a year ago they would open a dispensary near their Eagle Feather gas station on Hwy 190. Called The Eh-Lo Dispensary, it was expected to open by April of last year at 31071 Hwy 190.
But that never happened and the project is on hold says a tribal member, no doubt due in part to COVID-19.
Still, the Tule Indian economic development office is vying to open a dispensary in Porterville — based on a pending city council decision. Of course, the huge Eagle Mountain Casino project is in the works near the airport but there is no word if pot will be on the menu there.
Meanwhile near Lemoore, there are "no plans to sell cannabis"
on the rancheria, says the administration at the Tachi Palace where they are undertaking a massive expansion of their complex.
Kern oil industry fights back
The Kern County Board of Supervisor this week approved a plan to fast-track drilling of some 40,000 new oil and gas wells over the next 15 years over objections by environmental groups. The Bakersfield Californian reported that in the aftermath of the 5-0 vote, local oil producers praised reinstatement of the streamlined process that had been on hold while some farmers and environmentalists promised to head to court.
Earlier, Supervisor Zack Scrivner argued, "Why on earth would we import 60, 70 percent of California's oil needs from other countries when we could produce so much here?" He added that critics of the proposal were "really missing the fundamentals of this argument."
