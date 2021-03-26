Around Kings County: Mega solar project moves forward

Next phase of Westlands Solar Park moving forward
Kings County’s mega solar project, Westlands Solar Park, continues to add more phases as it heads to 2000 megawatts spread over 21,000 acres.
Next in line is Westlands Solar Grape -another 250MW solar farm planned not far from the Avenal Cutoff.The 1759 acre project follows Westlands Solar Blue, Westlands Almond, Westlands Pomegranate all with a capacity of 250MW as well as 150MW Westside Chestnut. Grape will have a battery storage facility along with acres of arrays.
The Kings County Planning Commission will hold a special public hearing by teleconference to consider the environmental documents for the proposed project. The special public hearing will be tentatively held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 12:45 p.m.
Like all of these western Kings County energy projects they are not displacing good ag land but span previously selenium contaminated and drainage-impaired land in Fresno and Kings Counties. An LA-based real estate firm, CIM, is promoting the projects.
Looking at recent permit development, the scale is impressive. Kings County has 31 solar PV generating projects approved or pending with a total potential generating capacity of 2,658 MW. An additional four solar PV projects, with a potential generating capacity of 830 MW, have pending CUP applications with Kings County, including the subject 250 MW Grape Solar Project, the 250 MW Cherry Solar Project located across Nevada Avenue to the south, and the 130 MW Alamo Springs Solar Project and 200 MW Pelican’s Jaw Solar Project, both located in southern Kings County.
Two immigration bills pass House with big ag support
Two targeted immigration bills passed the US House of Representatives last week and will be moving on to the Senate where their future is uncertain. With strong support from California agriculture, the House passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act by a 247-174 vote. Thirty Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill. All Democrats from California voted yes while two Central California Republicans voted in favor — David Valadao and Devin Nunes. But Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy voted no, joining GOP congressman McClintock. In a press account, McCarthy claimed that terrorists were crossing the border.
Hailing the passage was the California Farm Bureau and an alliance of produce groups, 300 groups in all. The legislation creates a path to earn temporary status as Certified Agricultural Workers for people who have worked at least 180 days in agriculture over the past two years. Spouses and children could also apply for temporary status under the act.
The legislation would create a way for workers to get a green card by paying a $1,000 fine and engaging in additional agricultural work depending on how long they have worked in agriculture in the U.S.
The bill would also streamline the process to get an H-2A visa, which allows foreign citizens into the country for temporary agricultural work.
A second bill passed but with a slimmer majority allows so-called” Dreamers” to stay in the US. Called the American Dream and Promise Act, it would provide a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, as well as others granted temporary protection from deportation. Farm groups supported this bill as well. All GOP House members from the state voted no except Kings congressman David Valadao. The measure passed 228 to 197, with nine Republicans voting in favor.
Asked why he wouldn't support the bills Kevin McCarthy’s office said “The Congressman has strong reservations regarding this bill as introduced, and unfortunately, amendments to this bill will not be permitted which could have allowed some improvements. The Congressman will continue working toward a stronger immigration and visa system that includes a robust ag worker program, something that is very important to his constituents.”
Congressman Valadao released a statement. “As the son of immigrants and lifelong dairy farmer, I know firsthand how desperately our agriculture workforce needs meaningful reform. Many industries in the Central Valley rely heavily on immigrant labor. Our farm workers are absolutely critical to our collective mission of reliably feeding America, yet many live in fear due to an inability to gain legal status through our broken immigration system. Ensuring that our essential farm workers already in the states receive legal status, while also simplifying and streamlining the process for future flow of workers, is just common sense, and I am proud to be an original cosponsor on this very important legislation.”
County, Valadao fear loss of funds for local metro area
At the urging of the Kings County Board of Supervisors Congressman David Valadao joined a bipartisan group of 53 members in sending a letter of opposition to the Office of Management and Budget’s proposal to double the population threshold used to define a Metropolitan Statistical Area from 50,000 to 100,000. This change would cause 144 Metropolitan Statistical Areas to lose their status.
"The Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee’s proposed change to population thresholds would remove the status of the Hanford-Corcoran area as a Metropolitan Statistical Area,” said Congressman Valadao. “This proposal would deprive our community of vital statistical data used for city planning and economic development as well as limit access to certain grants and funds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!