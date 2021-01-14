Around Kings County: Local military get shots in the arm

Central California military bases get first doses of COVID vaccines
Central California military bases received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks. Initial doses were administered at NAS Lemoore Dec. 22 and at Vandenberg Air Force base on the Central Coast Jan. 6. The US Department of Defense supplied the two-dose vaccines purchased from Pfizer, in the case of Vandenberg and from the company Moderna at NAS Lemoore.
These shipments are part of the DoD allotment of vaccines and is separate from the vaccine being shipped directly to State of California authorities and is now being administered across Kings County.
Lemoore Navy officials say, “Those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have volunteered to receive it and are frontline health care workers, first responders, emergency management workers, security forces and deploying personnel who are helping to protect our community and safeguard our great nation.”
According to Cmdr. Jaime Vega, Naval Air Station Lemoore’s public health emergency officer, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is given in a two-dose series separated by 28 days.
“Vaccines from different manufacturers are not interchangeable so it’s important to keep your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in a safe place to remind you of which kind of shot you were given,” Vega said. “It’s also a good idea to take a photo of your record and then input a reminder into your phone or home calendar as a prompt for your second dose.”
The COVID-19 vaccine was made available after the manufacturer demonstrated the vaccine is safe and effective in large, phase 3 clinical trials, a requirement for receiving the FDA’s approval.
At Vandenberg, personnel at the base started receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month. The 30th Medical Group administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 6. The Department of Defense distributed the vaccine to Vandenberg AFB and other select locations as part of Operation Warp Speed, the nation’s initiative to safely and efficiently vaccinate the American public.
“It’s a very exciting and historic day that we were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine here,” said Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander. With vaccinations in hand, the 30th MDG began their part by installing a five-station point of distribution system at the medical facility to begin the local campaign dubbed Operation Fight Back.
Vandenberg Air Force Base officials will continue to administer the vaccine over the next few months, following the DoD COVID-19 vaccine plan to "implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response."
The base commander had announced in November that Vandenberg expected to receive 10,000 doses from Pfizer in December but shipments did not arrive until January.
Leprino vs Kings County in court face-off
One of Kings County’s largest employers, Leprino Foods Company of Colorado, sued the county in June over their property tax bill paid in 2015 and 2016. Leprino has two major cheese plants in Lemoore -one dating back to 1910 - Leprino East that employs 300. The new and far larger manufacturing plant- Leprino West, is one of the largest cheese manufacturing facilities in the world. Employing 1,000, its size is equal to 11 football fields with over 640,000 square feet of cheese making capacity says the company.
Family-owned Leprino supplies cheese to 85% of the pizza market, including Pizza Hut, Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa John's, Hungry Howie's, Tombstone, Tony's, Jack's, and Digiorno. They sell one billion pounds of cheese per year for $3 billion.
In December 2019 the Kings County Board of Supervisors issued a decision on Leprino’s request for a refund for their property taxes paid in 2015 and 2016. They turned down the appeal.
The current lawsuit claims the board did not follow proper procedures that might explain how they came to their conclusion that Leprino was not due a refund.
The court case is set for a hearing this coming summer. Leprino wants the court to order a new appeal hearing.
The dispute over the value of the plants involves big bucks and a substantial difference of opinion of what the business is worth.
What's it worth?
Court filings say in 2016, the company valued their Leprino West plant improvements at $173 million while Kings County assessment was valued at $302 million. A similar spread in opinion was seen in the valuation of personal property at this site with Leprino saying it should be valued at $19.7 million vs King’s estimate of $53 million.
So Leprino is saying Kings County’s valuation is also almost double their own estimate.
Clearly Kings County is walking a fine line of wanting industry to pay their fair share but not wanting them to pull back on their impressive investment in this vital manufacturer — key to the health of the largest money maker in the county — making milk.
Leprino, for their part, has other pressing disputes to work out. Founded in Denver, Colorado in the 1950s by Michael and Susie Leprino the couple had five children. Michael died in 2018 and now some of their children are embroiled in a family feud over the value of the company. One viewpoint would minimize taxes and the others says the value of company shares could be more. A lawsuit filed last summer seeks a possible break up of the company.
