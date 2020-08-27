Around Kings County: Lemoore could see largest-ever housing unit project

Lemoore could see 825 home subdivision
Fresno builder The Assemi Group is proposing to build the 156 acre Lacey Ranch project that would phase 825 new homes on the north side of Lemoore.
The project, the largest in Lemoore history, would build a mix of single-family and multi-family housing units. The proposed project is bounded by W. Lacey Blvd to the north and 18th Avenue to the west. As of Spring 2020, the land is being farmed for alfalfa.
The master planned development would begin construction in a few years when rival Lennar’s recently-approved West Hills college subdivision, 362 units, would be under construction with a second existing subdivision in town. Woodside Homes also owns a development in town, the top seller currently. GJ Gardner has homes as well. By way of comparison the new home supply pipeline eclipses the number of actual permits in the city generated in the past year — 71 single family homes.
Within the Lacey Ranch Area Master Plan, the Aseemis are proposing to subdivide and develop approximately 156 acres of land into a planned residential community with a mix of single- family and multi-family housing units. The development would be constructed in four phases. Construction is expected to occur over 16 years constructed over four phases beginning in 2022.
A city staff report says “Beginning in the spring of 2019, the City Planning and Public Works staff have been meeting with the Assemi Group representative, Jeff Roberts, about the possibility of amending the Lemoore General Plan to allow a 156-acre residential neighborhood north of the existing City Limits. The Assemi Group has purchased the property and would like to develop the site over a multi-year period.”
The project would require a change in the General Plan and annexation into the city among other actions.A Notice Of Preparation — a CEQA document was released Aug. 19 as the big project starts the approval process.
Company trades for cannabis cultivation land in Lemoore
Cannabis company Natural Healing Center is in the process of acquiring 84 acres from the City of Lemoore in a potential trade for open land north east of Hwy 41 and Idaho (near the raceway) where they will be able to grow, harvest and process pot.
The deal was discussed at the most recent city council meeting Aug 18.
In exchange, NHC will pay the land’s former developer Fresno-based KKAL, LP $1.7 million for the land that had been slated to be a light industrial park. That deal will be voided.Instead, KKAL will acquire 9 acres zoned for mixed-use of city-owned land for $1 that they can develop at Bush and 19th, just off 41. The city will also get 2% of gross receipts within 30 days of cannabis harvest or the formula using spot pricing whichever is higher. Natural Healing Center based in Grover Beach, already has two retail projects in Lemoore, a dispensary and the new “consumption cafe.”
Used car sales up, new cars not so much
Edmunds research says used vehicle retail prices are rising during the coronavirus pandemic. Edmunds analysts say used vehicle trade-in values are also increasing dramatically. Edmunds data reveals that the average value for all vehicles traded in during the month of July climbed to $14,066 compared to $12,083 in June, marking a 16.4% increase that is just shy of $2,000. Their analysts note that limited new vehicle inventory and a surge in demand for used vehicles are driving values up.
As for new cars the California New Car Dealers Assn recently reported that although there is an upward trend in new vehicle registrations but they are expected to fall 22% this year compared to the last.That is still better than the latest quarter in California when it hit a low point. In the first 6 months of the year passenger car sales dropped 35.6% while light trucks fell 20,5%
Oil companies closing refineries, converting some to biofuels
Count them — four California oil refineries are being shuttered with several being converted to produce low carbon biofuels it was recently reported. Phillips 66, Global Clean Energy, and Marathon Oil all plan to convert their California petroleum refineries to produce renewable diesel from plant oils and animal fats. Phillips 66 will also shut their big pipeline that brings crude north to the Bay Area and will also close their pipeline connected refinery in Santa Maria, the company announced. The SF Phillips 66 refinery will be retooled as the state’s largest biodiesel plant In Kern County a refinery conversion in Bakersfield will use a new feedstock: Camelina sativa, an oilseed crop grown in rotation with wheat. Global Clean Energy bought the Alon Refinery for $40 million in May. It plans to make renewable diesel starting in 2022 and has a deal to sell 2.5 million bbl per year of the fuel to ExxonMobil.
CalTrans will study 9th Ave interchange in Hanford
Kings Assn. of Governments Director Terri King reports that Caltrans is working on the Project Study Report for a future interchange at SR 198 and 9th Avenue. There are four proposed designs that have been reviewed by the City of Hanford; the final amount of $4.6 million in FY 2019-20.King says the actual construction may be 8 years off. The interchange would mean the development of a rural part of the city although it is near Central Valley Meat and Costco.
Kings jobless rate falls
The EDD reports that the unemployment rate in Kings County was 13.1 percent in July 2020, down from a revised 14.4 percent in June 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 13.7 percent for California and 10.5 percent for the nation during the same period.Compared to a year ago there are 2500 fewer non-farm jobs and 1000 fewer farm jobs.In the non-farm category hardest hit were leisure and hospitality jobs and government jobs, both way down.
Famed local boxer will promote COVID safety program here
Born in Avenal, world champion boxer Jose Ramirez and local favorite will promote safety and advocate use of face masks and social distance and avoidance of large social gatherings in a promotional campaign approved recently by the Board of Supervisors. Under the agreement Ramirez and promoter JCR Entertainment will produce a bilingual campaign on social and traditional media as well as on billboards looking to lower COVID rates in Kings County targeting the Hispanic community.
Look for the spots in September and October. The cost is $300,000 for the campaign called Kings County CARES with an example being “I mask for. . .” after which Ramirez and other County-designated participants put masks on and say why (e.g., “for my city,” “my family,” “my co-workers,” or “my neighbor,” etc.).
The social media campaign will consist of Ramirez doing 2-3 blocks of live broadcast to and interaction with the public on all three major platforms - Instagram, Facebook and Twitter along with TV.
