Around Kings County: Hanford Mall bouncing back

March retail sales at Hanford Mall stores best in years
Retailers at the Hanford Mall had their highest March sales in years says mall manager Joanne Doerter.
“I’ve been here since 2011 and our stores had their best March sales since then,” she said.
She says the mall is still recovering from loss of anchor stores as well the pandemic shutdown but that mall is busy for a change now.
Ms Doerter says the new Urban Air gym is bringing in plenty of young adults and teens in the 35,000sf space that was part of Gottschalks.
The mall lost the Que Pasa restaurant in the shutdown and management is marketing that space and the former Maurice’s 4900sf space after the retailer moved across the street.
The biggest hole in the mall is the former Sears space at 76,000sf that Doerter believes will have to be divided up in order to refill. “We are marketing it even though Sears still has a lease“ she says. Sears closed here in April 2018.
Meanwhile, the movie theater is suddenly popular with the film Godzilla vs Kong bringing in big screen customers even though it is limited to 25% occupancy until mid-June.
Gas prices up in March
Gasoline prices were up nationwide 9.1% in March and over 22% from a year ago as more motorists got back on the road. In California, the average price of regular has shot up from $3.10 in January to $3.80 this week, says the California Energy Commission. Lemoore is still the cheapest place in the state to buy gas, says Gas Buddy, with Yokut Gas at $3.19 and Fastrip at $3.21.
Auto sales climb but bring inventory shortage
US auto sales are up more than 11 percent in the first quarter, as strong March sales outpaced last year when the coronavirus pandemic began.
Automakers sold more than 3.9 million vehicles during the first three months of the year, with several major companies reporting March sales that nearly doubled from the same month a year ago, according to edmunds.com. Sales of Hondas were up 93% followed by Toyota up 87%, says Edmunds. Due to surging demand and a computer chip shortage there is tight new vehicle inventory at dealerships nationwide — down by 36% in March 2021 compared to a year ago. That, in turn, means prices are rising for both new and used vehicles.
Who is the nation’s biggest farmer?
The US’ largest farmer is no longer local legend JG Boswell according to a recent ranking although they are still near the top. Instead, the top farmer is a surprise — Bill Gates of Microsoft fame with 242,000 acres followed by Stewart Resnick (WonderfulCo) who owns plenty of San Joaquin farmland at 190,000 acres. Then there is the Fanjul family at 160,000 acres. Coming in next is JG Boswell at 150,000 acres with farms in Kings and Kern counties.
UFW loses election at Foster Farms
Amazon is not the only large employer where workers have turned down representation by a union recently.
The United Farm Workers lost a key contract when workers at Foster Farms’ Merced County poultry processing plants voted the union out in a decertification election held last year but only recently counted. The results in the February tally — still not certified — was decisive at 560-101 at the Foster Farms plants in Livingston and Delhi. The plants employ 1,800 workers. According to their Department of Labor report filed in April 2020, the UFW had just under 7,500 members.
Workers at the Livingston facility include not just Hispanics but some of the 1,500 Punjabi Sikhs that live in Livingston where the Foster Farms facility is located.
California nut exports shine
COVID's grip over the economy is receding and that includes key ag exports. Despite the slippage in California’s overall export trade recently, the state’s tree nut exporters have seen positive results. Foreign shipments of almonds in the current crop year are at the highest level ever.
Exports of the big-three nut crops are all important to grower profitability with their volume far higher than domestic shipments. But the numbers vary by year and as a result of tariff impacts. Both almonds and walnuts are enjoying record setting crops being marketed now.
Almonds are the state’s leading agricultural export. In March 2021, total almond exports were almost 200 million pounds (vs 112 million lbs in March 2020) and year-to-date shipments were 1.44 billion pounds compared to 1.1 billion pounds for the same period a year ago. Exports are more than double the volume of domestic shipments. China exports year to date are 133 million pounds vs 84 million pounds for the same period in 2020. Shipments to Japan and Korea are also up this year.
Meanwhile walnut exports are at their highest level since the pre-tariff war era in 2017. Shipments for March 2021 show exports for this marketing year at 392,472 tons vs 318,705 tons for the same period in 2020. Domestic shipments are about half the export number. Importantly, shipments on walnuts to China have surged 562% year to date.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!