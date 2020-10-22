Around Kings County: Fry's Electronics closes

Frys Electronic closes in Hanford
Fry's Electronics, the big box retailer selling consumer electronics has shut their Hanford distribution center on Iona Ave in the industrial park.The privately-held chain of superstores is headquartered in Silicon Valley. They operated 34 stores in nine states in 2019. As of June 2020 that number was down to 31 stores. The company close its Anaheim store earlier this year. For much of 2020 their retail locations have been closed to walk- in customers due to COVID-19 and rumors have circulated that some stores have closed permanently. All California stores are in the Bay Area or LA region. As of 2011 the company reported more than $2 billion in sales.
Kings EDC administrator Jay Salyer confirmed that the company has “moved on" after operating the facility here since 2013 and offering as many as 150 jobs. At the time it was reported Hanford was selected to supply California stores, halfway between their two major markets. The 140,000sf building was formerly used by International Paper Co. They closed in December 2008, taking with it 90 jobs. The facility formerly made corrugated containers for agricultural and industrial use, now done in Visalia.
Now the Hanford industrial facility is back on the market for sale or lease as of a few months ago.
Carrot hot dogs?
The carrot crop is big in Kings and Kern counties and now Bolthouse Farms is pushing new ways consumers can enjoy more carrots, taking advantage of the growing appetite for plant-based alternatives. That includes Carrot Dogs, Carrot Fettuccine kits and Riced Carrot kits that provide consumers easy and delicious ways to eat says the company.
Kings jobless numbers
The unemployment rate in Kings County in September was 10.3%, up from 10.1% in August and 6% a year ago. EDD says there were 4,000 fewer jobs overall year-over-year, 1000 of them in the farm category. Hospitality jobs in the non-farm sector were 800 fewer — 3,600 in September 2019 to 2800 jobs this September.
Home sales boom statewide — not here
California’s home sales climbed to their highest level in more than a decade in September and the median home price set another high for the fourth straight month, the California Association of Realtors reported.
September’s sales total climbed above the 400,000 level for the third straight month since the COVID-19 crisis depressed the housing market earlier this year. Statewide sales were up 21.2% from a year ago.
Sales were more subdued in the Central Valley including in Kings County where the pace was actually down year over year by minus 6.5%. Tulare home sales were up 4.5%, Fresno down 7.2% but Kern County sales were up 19.2% year over year.
Kings County’s median sales price was the cheapest in the state according to CAR numbers at $264,000 compared to a state average of $712,000. The California average a year ago was $606,000. That's an increase of over $100,000 despite the pandemic. By contrast the Kings median home price was $258,000 — a gain of $6,000.
Stardust motel may become homeless residence
This week the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to buy Hanford’s Stardust Hotel. The Human Services Agency (HSA) was notified on Oct. 9 that it was approved for funds for its COVID-19 Project Homekey proposal involving the purchase, renovation, and use of the property located at 8595 Lacey Blvd. in Hanford, for permanent housing of individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. The staff report says the ”project can operate immediately as transitional housing, but must convert to permanent housing within a specified timeframe. In order to purchase the Stardust Motel, the County will need to appoint a negotiator, who will negotiate a fair price…” The purchase must be negotiated and recorded by Dec. 2, 2020.
Fire prompts Sequoia NP to move archives to UC Merced
Curator of the 130 year-old archives for Sequoia National Park says the potential that the Castle Fire could overwhelm the Three Rivers National Park headquarters prompted him to turn to UC Merced for help. Curator Ward Eldredge warily monitored the fire’s progress Sept 12-13. If the fire reached the town, Eldredge reasoned, “it’s only five more miles up canyon before we get to headquarters."
Fearing the worst, staff worked under ash-filled skies to evacuate the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks archives to UC Merced. The archives were successfully moved over a few days.
The archives contain the 130-year history of Sequoia, the country’s second-oldest national park: documents dating to its founding; tens of thousands of photographs and negatives; early journals of guides and rangers; plant samples of every known species; and a collection of precious baskets from the Yokuts, some of the land’s earliest inhabitants.
At the mountain headquarters were a complete record of what a national park is, what a national park could be, how it has changed over the course of the 20th century. That story is told in this really fascinating documentary record.”
There are photo albums documenting the Civilian Conservation Corps at the end of the Great Depression; park budgets and manager logs; the diaries of individual rangers who spent summers in back country cabins; administrative correspondence with outside agencies such as the Sierra Club; and wildlife observations, including all manner of bear incidents.
“Essentially, anything that happened in Sequoia and Kings Canyon,” he said. “It’s hard to exaggerate the breadth of the records.”
Having the help of UC Merced, he said, enabled them to move 12 herbarium cabinets — large metal cases — holding the parks’ collection of 8,000 plant samples known as “vouchers,” which Eldredge said are “the ultimate proof that something is here.”
“With the changing ecosystems,” he said, “it’s really important to have that physical, tangible proof.”
As the team prepared to leave Three Rivers, Eldredge said, “I was so shattered because it had been multiple days of stress.”
“There were several lucky breaks — a compounding of good fortune. And a whole bunch of that was just the good will of UC Merced. Just utterly and completely. There were parts of the collection that we wouldn't have been able to get out without their help.”
U-Haul offers renewable propane from animal fats, veggie oil
U-Haul announced this month they have purchased a million gallons of renewable propane and will now make it available to customers across southern California. U-Haul, is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. and has teamed with national distributor Suburban Propane Partners to supply the eco-friendly fuel. The company says “carbon-neutral fuels are in demand. It’s all about sustainability. While U-Haul is paying a premium for this product, we have chosen to absorb this cost so our customers will benefit the environment at no additional charge. Renewable propane is derived from renewable sources such as beef fats, vegetable oils, grease residue and other biomass feedstocks.
