You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around Kings County: Farm prices boosted by current events
0 comments
Around Kings County

Around Kings County: Farm prices boosted by current events

  • 0
John Lindt

An unexpected increase in major farm commodity prices this new year coupled with the falling greenback are bolstering hopes in the San Joaquin Valley farming community for a better year despite increasing likelihood of continued drought.

Global short supply seen in key commodities like corn and cotton have helped prices surge. This week we are seeing $5 corn and 80 cent cotton in the futures market. US Milk prices have risen as well this week.

All these commodities, important to Kings County, are in short supply due in part to dry weather driving up the price. For cotton, the USDA says this year will be the smallest crop in five years with more drought expected in 2021 with our la Nina weather pattern. Kings cotton acres were down about 20% in 2020 vs 2019.California’s cotton crop is down as well this past fall.

Another factor making fibre scarce — clothing makers are being warned not to buy Chinese cotton due to charges of forced labor.

Corn prices are up too in 2021, the highest in six years with a smaller US crop than expected and dry weather in South America further tightening supplies. Corn prices are getting a boost as well based in Chinese appetite for our corn to feed their huge and growing hog herd.

Meanwhile, exports of US beef are on track for strong start to 2021, particularly to China.

Falling dollar

Helping these US ag exports is a weakened dollar that makes our products cheaper overseas. The closely watched dollar-index  that compares the value of the US dollar to a basket of world currencies has dropped to 89.5  — the lowest since April 2018. The US dollar is falling  as global financial conditions are improving even as the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero, expanded bond purchases and has established a number of different programs to support credit. Federal spending is also said to stoke inflation in coming months.

Federal spending to prop up the US economy may be playing a part as well with USDA committed this year to buy US-grown farm goods to help the COVID’s impact on the ag economy.

The California Farm Bureau notes that the recent 5,500-page stimulus package signed by the President contains many provisions important to California farmers, ranchers and rural residents with $13 billion in assistance to help U.S. livestock, poultry, dairy and crop farmers recover from COVID-19 disruptions.

Provisions include $1 billion for contract livestock and poultry growers, to cover up to 80% of pandemic-related losses and payments to producers who lost livestock and poultry due to insufficient processing capacity during the pandemic, and includes additional inventory-based payments for cattle ranchers. The bill provided $60 million for meat and poultry processors to help them qualify for federal inspection and interstate shipments.

For dairy farmers, the package includes cash flow assistance for small and midsized dairies, plus $400 million to pay for milk to be processed into dairy products and donated to food banks and feeding programs.

Just this week, CME milk futures jumped, raising prospects of a boost in milk production in the coming months

Ag reports say the benchmark Class III futures for milk used to make cheese jumped 4.9% on Tuesday in Chicago in their biggest gain since April after the U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded its Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The USDA will buy $1.5 billion worth of food including produce, beef, pork, seafood, milk and cheese to distribute across the country, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Monday in a statement.

Wall of Money?

“Weather issues, government intervention and strong export demand suggest the current commodity bull run has further to go in 2021.” 

—Rabobank  

Meanwhile Rabobank notes that that speculation has had a hand in driving up expected prices writing in a recent report that  a “wall of money” is flowing into markets buoyed by the economic stimulus of all this government buying.

“Weather issues, government intervention and strong export demand suggest the current commodity bull run has further to go in 2021,” Rabobank said.

Then there is the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on all this.

“The dollar is likely to begin a drop of as much as 20 per cent in 2021 should COVID-19 vaccines become widely distributed and help to revive global trade and economic growth” according to Citigroup Inc.

“Vaccine distribution we believe will check off all of our bear market signposts, allowing the dollar to follow a similar path to that it experienced from the early to mid-2000s” when the currency started a multi-year downturn, Citigroup strategists including Calvin Tse wrote in a report Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+17
Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford
News

Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford

  • Updated

“We just have a really incredible opportunity in a market that’s not saturated to be able to provide plant-based solutions to a community that really needs it,” Caliva’s Director of Direct to Consumer Delivery Robert Braun said.

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth
Obituaries

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth

  • Updated

The world will never quite be the same with the unexpected passing of Jerome Fredrick Rafoth, aka “JR” Rafoth, who peacefully passed away at h…

Caroline Jeff
Obituaries

Caroline Jeff

Caroline Jeff of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away Sunday, December 27th in Visalia. Caroline was born to Mike and Ramona Jeff and grew up …

+2
New laws take effect in 2021
News

New laws take effect in 2021

  • Updated

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of bills were passed in California’s legislature this past year and many involving minimum wage, COVID-19, sick leave an…

Hanford man shot and killed
News

Hanford man shot and killed

  • Updated

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

Stanley G. Barros
Obituaries

Stanley G. Barros

  • Updated

It is with deep sorrow in our hearts that we say goodbye to Stanley G. Barros, husband, father, papa, brother and friend who passed away on De…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News