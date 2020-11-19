Around Kings County: Car sales, carrots, turkeys and snow

California car sales down 24.6% but looking up
California’s new light vehicle market declined 24.6 percent during the first nine months of this year versus a year earlier reports the California New Car Dealers Association.The U.S. market fell less, 18.4 percent. Retail vehicle sales in the state have held up better in 2020. New retail registrations fell 19.5% so far this year. Despite the trend dealers expect the market to be up in 2021.
For now light truck registrations in the state declined 17.3 percent versus the 34.4 percent drop for passenger cars.
The rate of decline in the state market eased in the third quarter of this year. 3Q ‘20 registrations fell by 19.6 percent versus a year earlier, an improvement from the 48.9 percent drop in the second quarter. Wildfires and a slowly recovering labor market contributed to the nearly 20 percent decline in the third quarter. The market could post a small increase in the fourth quarter they say.
Hybrid/electric market share climbs to 14.3%
California motorists continue to buy electric cars with its share climbing to 6.1% so far this year. Adding hybrid electric vehicles market share is 14.3% according to dealers reports. A year ago it was 13.4%.
Mendota weighs land sale to cannabis grower
Joining other westside towns, Mendota plans to sell city-owned land to an upstart cannabis business. Mendota Valley Agricultural Holdings wants to buy 59 acres from the city next to the community’s wastewater treatment plant.
According to an environmental notice, the project includes 39.7 acres (1.7 million square feet) of open-field cannabis cultivation. Processing of harvested cannabis is currently anticipated to occur by hand within two 30,000-sf head houses onsite. It includes an ancillary nursery and processing of harvested cannabis as well as distribution.City plans to provide them with the 150-acre feet of clean treated water per year. The City’s general fund would receive $1,000,000 per year for year one, and then more the following year. The project would also provide local jobs.
Lemoore and Hanford is also in the process of selling or leasing surplus city land to a cannabis operator.
Election Turnout
California voter turnout has climbed to 78% as more votes continue to be counted in recent days. Kings County voter turnout is expected to be around 71%.
First snow in Sierra
NWS Hanford reports Wednesday that this week's storm deposited as much as 6-12 inches of snowfall accumulation in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Tahoe ski resorts got their first real winter storm adding up to 30 inches at higher elevations.
California cotton ginning down this fall
California cotton ginning production is down as of November 1,2020 says USDA. Upland cotton bales ginned this year are 26,050 compared to 38,000 in 2019. Pima bales dropped even more from 68,5550 in Nov 2019 to 38,300 this year.
Carrot farmer supports CalPoly
Cal Poly is set to change the landscape of organic agriculture with a $5 million donation made to the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences by Grimmway Farms, the global leader in organic produce and the world’s largest producer of carrots.
With this gift, Cal Poly will expand its emphasis on applied research in organic production and soil health by providing a unique, collaborative platform for academia, industry and government from across California and beyond to come together to advance the organic industry, says a news release.
The partnership between Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Kern County-based Grimmway, announced recently , will enable research and innovation across disciplines, focusing on real-world issues that directly impact the state’s $10 billion organic industry. The Grimmway Farms donation will be used to launch the Center for Organic Production and Research on campus, as well as build the Grimmway Farms/Cal-Organic Soil Health and Sustainability Laboratories to provide research and teaching opportunities in topics related to healthy soils, water and air.
“With this commitment, the families and Grimmway Farms/Cal-Organic are affirming our belief that agriculture is the economic and cultural cornerstone of our future,” Brandon Grimm, grower relations manager and co-owner of Grimmway Farms and Cal-Organic, shared. “Our company has been a leader in innovative and advanced farming practices since my father and uncle founded the company 51 years ago."
Avenal subdivision could get USDA support
Developers of a proposed 120 home subdivision in Avenal are applying for USDA’s Rural Development approval for their project, proposed by Highlands Diversified, of Fresno. Approval would enable the project to offer low entry level prices and low interest, fixed-rate level financing without a down payment.
USDA reports on turkey production, consumption
Americans will eat about 16 pounds of turkey per person this year, an average the U.S. Department of Agriculture says has remained fairly stable for the last few years, reports the California Farm Bureau. California ranks eighth in the nation in turkey production. Most California turkeys are marketed fresh. The USDA says wholesale prices for frozen birds have risen this year, though retailers often offer special prices on turkey for the holidays.
