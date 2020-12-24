Around Kings County: Big water news for Central Valley

Waterworks project funding/looks like rain/Kings River water dispute gets hearing
Water bills would help fix subsidence damage: A package of water bills passed Congress this week that could offer hundreds of millions to improve San Joaquin Valley water deliveries. Folded into the same bill that will be offering COVID relief was the government's annual spending bill that included funding approval for key local canals and dams. Significantly it includes $206 million to rebuild 33 miles of the Friant Kern Canal and monies for the repair of the westside's California Aqueduct and Delta Mendota Canal — all facing reduced capacity due to subsidence- the sinking of land caused by vigorous water pumping nearby over the years.
In the case the 150-mile Friant Kern Canal, a local match was just announced as well by Friant Water Authority (FWA) that includes a $125 million to $200 million legal settlement with farmers represented by the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency the will help fund a parallel canal adjacent to the damaged existing stretch around Porterville.
FWA spokesperson Johnny Amaral says bidding to do the $480 million water works project will open in January and construction will begin in spring.
Funding for key dams. The federal spending bill also earmarks funds for building the Sites Reservoir Project that would pump winter flood flow from the Sacramento River through existing canals to an artificial lake to provide water security during droughts. Plus there is funding for Los Vaqueros Reservoir expansion. In addition,monies were approved for \ Del Puerto Water District Project for a new reservoir in Del Puerto Canyon west of Patterson, that would deliver water from the Delta-Mendota Canal.
San Luis Reservoir expansion appears to be moving forward. In the past few days the Bureau of Reclamation and San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority finalized the B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project’s Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report. This joint proposed project would create an additional 130,000 acre-feet of storage space in San Luis Reservoir, producing additional water supply for 2 million people, over 1 million acres of farmland and 200,000 acres of Pacific Flyway wetlands.
“Adding storage capacity to existing reservoirs is one of the most practical strategies for California’s water shortage,” said Commissioner Brenda Burman. “At San Luis Reservoir, we have an opportunity to meet two objectives at the same time: implement dam safety modifications and increase water storage. This is one of the most efficient water infrastructure projects we can make happen south-of-the Delta.” The dam is near Los Banos.
Looks like rain! Forecasters are saying the region could get its first big multi day rain and snow storm — relief from the drought.While we saw a couple of drops of rain a few weeks ago there has been not significant rain since last spring. Forecast charts could change, of course, but a wave of three storms are predicted to drop into Central California this weekend and on Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 — a fitting way to wave goodbye to 2020. A NOAA chart here shows accumulated rain forecasted over the next seven days with widespread precipitation across most of the state and snow in the Sierra.
Kings River water dispute to be heard Jan. 26
The State Water Resources Control Board will hold a public hearing on a closely watched dispute over Kings River water. The subjects include (1) the pending petitions of Consolidated Irrigation District, Fresno Irrigation District, and Alta Irrigation District, and Semitropic Improvement District of Semitropic Water Storage District (Semitropic) to revoke or revise the Declaration of Fully Appropriated Stream Systems with respect to the Kings River System; (2) a potential revocation of Licenses 11517 and 11521; and (3) a proposed cease and desist order against the Kings River Water Association (KRWA) and its member units for the alleged unauthorized diversions or threat of unauthorized diversions of water from the Kings River System, as alleged in a complaint filed by Semitropic.
The State Water Board will consider when it decides whether to revoke or revise the Declaration of Fully Appropriated Stream Systems to allow the State Water Boards Division of Water Rights (Division) to accept applications to appropriate water from the Kings River System.
The hearing also will address the complaint filed with the State Water Board by Semitropic which alleges unauthorized diversions and use of water from the Kings River System by KRWA and its member units. The AHO will conduct a pre-hearing conference in this matter on Jan. 26, 2021, at 9 a.m., by Zoom teleconference and a public hearing in this matter on April 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by Zoom teleconference. The hearing will continue as necessary on April 16, and April 19-22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and additional dates as necessary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!