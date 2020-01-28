ARMONA — The students of Armona Union Elementary School are giving back to other kids by helping them get through a tough time.
The Armona Elementary students and parents collected items and created over 400 activity packs to give out to incoming patients at Valley Children’s Hospital.
Once a year, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization likes to do a community service project, said Alyssa Haley, learning director at the school.
The PTO helps bridge the gap between parents and the school, Haley said, and provides an opportunity for everyone to be more involved with school activities. Haley said they come together to think of activities that the students can participate in throughout the year — like carnivals and movie nights.
Last year the students and PTO collected hygiene items and socks to create care packages for the homeless as a community service project.
This year, the PTO, led by President Danira Sandoval, decided to collect donations of items like crayons, booklets with stickers, coloring books and other similar items. Haley said they just wanted to provide something that would boost the moods of the kids entering the hospital.
According to its website, Valley Children’s Hospital treats about 125,000 patients a year. Haley said Armona Elementary has actually had several students who had to stay at Valley Children’s Hospital, so the PTO thought the project would be a good way to give back to a place that does a lot of good work for children all around the area.
The school sent a notice home with all the students to give to their parents about the collection. The two-week drive was a success, Haley said.
This past Saturday, Haley said the PTO put together the activity packs, which totaled more than 400 bags.
Haley said some students who were also there during the event wrote encouraging notes to the kids who will be receiving the packs.
She said the kids wrote sweet things like “you’re brave,” you’re strong,” “you got this,” and “get well soon.”
“It was really neat,” Haley said.
Haley said the class that collected the most donations will get to go on a field trip to Valley Children’s to deliver the activity packages to some coordinators at the hospital. She said they hope to do that sometime next month.
