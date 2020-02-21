Armona Elementary to host grand opening for new building

ARMONA — After a year of construction, Armona Union Elementary School District is ready to unveil its new multi-use facility at Armona Elementary School.
The district has invited the community to attend a grand opening ceremony for the new facility at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the school, located at 14045 Pimo St.
The new 9,824 square-foot building was designed by Mangini Associates, Inc. and built in collaboration with Forcum/Mackey Construction, Inc. as the general contractor. AUESD Superintendent Xavier Piña said construction on the building began in January 2019 and was completed this month.
Piña said the multi-use facility will be used to serve lunch to students, hold music classes and music performances, and to hold other various student and parent events.
The $5.6 million facility was funded by the AUESD local bond Measure V, which was passed by district voters in November 2016. The measure was a $6.5 million total general obligation bond program.
Piña said the measure was intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects.
Along with the multi-use facility, he said bond dollars were used for the construction of an amphitheater, shade structure, hardcourts, and play structure at Armona Elementary School.
The unused funding from the bond will be applied to upcoming modernization projects at Armona Elementary School, Piña said.
Piña said students, staff and the community are very excited about the new building.
“The addition of this new multi-use facility will provide a great venue for our students, staff, parents, and community members to enjoy school and community events,” he said.
