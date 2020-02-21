Armona Elementary to host grand opening for new building

ARMONA — After a year of construction, Armona Union Elementary School District is ready to unveil its new multi-use facility at Armona Elementary School.

The district has invited the community to attend a grand opening ceremony for the new facility at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the school, located at 14045 Pimo St.

The new 9,824 square-foot building was designed by Mangini Associates, Inc. and built in collaboration with Forcum/Mackey Construction, Inc. as the general contractor. AUESD Superintendent Xavier Piña said construction on the building began in January 2019 and was completed this month.

Piña said the multi-use facility will be used to serve lunch to students, hold music classes and music performances, and to hold other various student and parent events.

The $5.6 million facility was funded by the AUESD local bond Measure V, which was passed by district voters in November 2016. The measure was a $6.5 million total general obligation bond program.

Piña said the measure was intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects.