Applications now being accepted for Civil Grand Jury

HANFORD — The Superior Court of California, County of Kings, is now accepting applications for the next fiscal year’s Civil Grand Jury.
The Court encourages applications from citizens representing a broad cross-section of the Kings County community. Successful applicants will serve as Grand Jurors for the period beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.
A new Grand Jury is impaneled every year and consists of 19 members. The selected Grand Jurors are compensated for their attendance at the rate of $15 per day and for each mile driven (currently 57.5 cents per mile) for general sessions or committee work.
The Grand Jury’s primary function is to examine all aspects of County and City Government to ensure that public agencies are conducting business in an appropriate and efficient manner. Not everyone can be qualified to serve. A pool of applicants is screened, and selected individuals will be interviewed by the Grand Jury Advisor Judge for further verification of eligibility.
New members will be randomly drawn from only those who meet the criteria. The number of vacancies depends on how many of the current members will return. Members can serve two consecutive years and must be off for one year before they are eligible again to serve.
If you are interested in helping your community by serving as a grand juror, please obtain an application online at www.countyofkings.com or you may pick up an application form at the following location: Kings County Superior Court Jury Services 1640 Kings County Drive Hanford, CA. 93230-5912 For further information call: (559) 582-1010 Ext. 1501.
Application Due Date: April 23, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!