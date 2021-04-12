You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications now being accepted for Civil Grand Jury
0 comments

Applications now being accepted for Civil Grand Jury

  • Updated
  • 0

HANFORD — The Superior Court of California, County of Kings, is now accepting applications for the next fiscal year’s Civil Grand Jury.

The Court encourages applications from citizens representing a broad cross-section of the Kings County community. Successful applicants will serve as Grand Jurors for the period beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.

A new Grand Jury is impaneled every year and consists of 19 members. The selected Grand Jurors are compensated for their attendance at the rate of $15 per day and for each mile driven (currently 57.5 cents per mile) for general sessions or committee work.

The Grand Jury’s primary function is to examine all aspects of County and City Government to ensure that public agencies are conducting business in an appropriate and efficient manner. Not everyone can be qualified to serve. A pool of applicants is screened, and selected individuals will be interviewed by the Grand Jury Advisor Judge for further verification of eligibility.

New members will be randomly drawn from only those who meet the criteria. The number of vacancies depends on how many of the current members will return. Members can serve two consecutive years and must be off for one year before they are eligible again to serve.

If you are interested in helping your community by serving as a grand juror, please obtain an application online at www.countyofkings.com or you may pick up an application form at the following location: Kings County Superior Court Jury Services 1640 Kings County Drive Hanford, CA. 93230-5912 For further information call: (559) 582-1010 Ext. 1501.

Application Due Date: April 23, 2021.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joyce A. Chambers
Obituaries

Joyce A. Chambers

  • Updated

Joyce Anne Chambers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt left this world on the morning of March 28, 2021. She passed away at the age o…

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Richard F. Lemos
Obituaries

Richard F. Lemos

Richard Lemos journey on earth ended peacefully on April 1, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. at the age of 94. He was born on the 2nd of Octob…

Obituaries

Leonard Oliveira

  • Updated

Leonard Oliveira, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly. He was born…

Ernest Ramirez Cordero
Obituaries

Ernest Ramirez Cordero

Ernest Ramirez Cordero, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Hospital, in Hanford, CA. He was born November 25, 1…

Obituaries

Ryan Elizabeth Rose Hulbert

Ryan was born on December 4, 2001 to Estella (Galindo) Hulbert and Donald Hulbert in Hanford, CA. She gained her angel wings on March 22, 2021…

Hugh Darrell Lane
Obituaries

Hugh Darrell Lane

  • Updated

Well-loved son, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away. His life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Thursday, April 8 at the…

Jimmy Brightwell
Obituaries

Jimmy Brightwell

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Jim Brightwell, on February 3rd,…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News