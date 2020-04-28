Annual Avenue of Flags canceled amid pandemic
Memorial Day 2015

The Marine Corps League, Kings County detachment #455, holds its 22nd annual "Veteran's Avenues of Flags" Memorial Day service at the Grangeville Cemetery in this file photo. This year's event has been canceled.

 The Sentinel
HANFORD — It wasn’t unfriendly fire that caused the cancellation of
the annual Memorial Day Avenue of Flags, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps, Hanford Detachment, but the COVID-19 crises that will keep more than 1,000 American flags stored until next Memorial Day.
 
According to detachment commandant Glenn Hatfield, it was “a difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 27th annual display in the Armona Cemetery. But we’re planning for Monday, May 31, 2021 for the show.”
 
The annual event features 1,000 flags, most donated by families in memory of a member’s service, all streaming at once throughout the well-cared for Armona cemetery. Although the Marines are the main organization in charge of the event, there are other volunteer groups working side-by-side with the
Hanford Marines, Hatfield said.
