Annual Avenue of Flags canceled amid pandemic

HANFORD — It wasn't unfriendly fire that caused the cancellation of

the annual Memorial Day Avenue of Flags, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps, Hanford Detachment, but the COVID-19 crises that will keep more than 1,000 American flags stored until next Memorial Day.

According to detachment commandant Glenn Hatfield, it was “a difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 27th annual display in the Armona Cemetery. But we’re planning for Monday, May 31, 2021 for the show.”

The annual event features 1,000 flags, most donated by families in memory of a member’s service, all streaming at once throughout the well-cared for Armona cemetery. Although the Marines are the main organization in charge of the event, there are other volunteer groups working side-by-side with the

Hanford Marines, Hatfield said.