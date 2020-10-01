Animals retrieved from Creek Fire shelter facilities

FRESNO — Thursday evening, it was announced that the Creek Fire animal shelter facilities at the Fresno Fairgrounds and Reedley College have been closed. All animals that had remained at these shelters have been retrieved by their owners, according to a release.

Animal sheltering services continue under normal operation at the County animal shelter at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno. Those in need of assistance in sheltering pets affected by the Creek Fire or otherwise may contact Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-PETS (7387).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.