You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animals retrieved from Creek Fire shelter facilities
0 comments

Animals retrieved from Creek Fire shelter facilities

FRESNO — Thursday evening, it was announced that the Creek Fire animal shelter facilities at the Fresno Fairgrounds and Reedley College have been closed. All animals that had remained at these shelters have been retrieved by their owners, according to a release.

Animal sheltering services continue under normal operation at the County animal shelter at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno. Those in need of assistance in sheltering pets affected by the Creek Fire or otherwise may contact Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-PETS (7387).

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book
News

Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

  • Updated

“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now. You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better,” Kara Cutruzzula, author of "Do it for Yourself," said.

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY
Obituaries

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY

Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Phi…

Lena L. Norton
Obituaries

Lena L. Norton

Lena L. Norton, 89 of Hanford, CA passed away and went to glory on September 23, 2020. She was born to her Parents Joaquin and Lenor Dias on N…

MARGARET GUTIERREZ
Obituaries

MARGARET GUTIERREZ

Margaret Gutierrez was born July 24, 1939 to Augustine & Conception Ramirez. Margaret passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly…

Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez
News

Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez

  • Updated

In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Obituaries

Jasome Rivas

Jasome Rivas, 39, of Lemoore passed away September 22nd. No Service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News