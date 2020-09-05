Anchors & Whiskers: My day as a firefighter

Like all firefighters, I started the day early.
I met Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass at 7 a.m. at station number one. He explained to me the procedures and expectations I would have as an observer.
As I walked into the station house, I was introduced to the firefighters on duty. The Captain was Dustin Costa. The Engineer was Matthew Martinez. The firefighter was Onatis Illian. I also met one of the station's newest recruits, puppy Asher. The gentlemen were friendly and welcoming. We sat down for breakfast and my ride along began.
The firefighters all have the same training but each person on the call has a different responsibility. The captain makes sure everything is in order and safe as it can be. The engineer drives the fire truck and manages the hoses and pumps. The firefighter is the one who puts out the fire and also is the medical aid.
Paperwork is an important, but not often thought about, part of this career. Each and every call generates reports that need to be documented correctly.
Fire Chief Pendergrass has been the chief since October of 2019. His dedication to Hanford shines in his efforts to improve the efficiency of the fire department.
Fire marshal Christy Whittington is the first female to hold the position in the department. She is in charge of fire prevention and investigations. Her job is to ensure buildings are up to code and she enforces the fire codes to maximize safety.
During my ride along I was able to observe the newer COVID-19 policies in effect. These policies are designed to limit exposure between the fire fighters and the community they serve. They use PPE, or personal protection equipment, to help keep the possibility of exposure minimized.
I was able to sit in on a CPR training session during my visit. I learned quite a lot about CPR and how often the fire department trains. Each week at the department sees some form of training to sharpen the skills of our firefighters.
One stop on our ride along saw the crew take time out to install a smoke detector in the home of a local elderly couple. That just goes to show how dedicated to the community our firefighters truly are.
My experience with the Hanford Fire Department was enjoyable and enlightening. The gentlemen I spent my day with are truly dedicated to the safety of our community. Thank you to the Hanford Fire Department for an amazing day.
