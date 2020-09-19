Anchors & Whiskers: Making changes for the better

I recently spoke with Mario Cifuentez, the city manager of Hanford, about the city's response to COVID-19. I wanted to get a better idea of the changes made for the betterment of the citizens’ health and that of the city as a whole.
At the city level, many employees began the process of teleworking from home with a hope to eventually return to normal. Cifuentez spoke of the city’s employees saying, “We have seen a willingness to adapt. As a city we’ve dealt with power outages, floods and fires. This pandemic adds a whole new level to our disaster plans. Each employee of the city of Hanford has shown their dedication to getting things back to a new normal.”
But, what does "the new normal" look like?
Cifuentez stated, “I predict certain policy changes will be kept as they’ve opened a new way to serve the citizens of Hanford. We have been forced to change and I believe that in some ways, it's for the better.”
I asked about the city’s plan to reopen and what that might entail. Cifuentez responded positively saying, “We are having a very fluid response to changes in life. We have reduced parking requirements to help the restaurants keep open in accordance with the need for outdoor seating. Of course we will follow the CDC and CDH guidelines as the data is shared with us to better protect the citizens of Hanford. We acknowledge the concerns of the public and respect it.”
Cifuentez has been in his position as city manager for almost a full year now. In that time he says that he truly has come to appreciate the people of Hanford. I asked him how he was doing in this time of uncertainty as I felt it pertinent to let him air any concerns he may have.
“I am doing good overall. While there are stresses to my job, and in light of this pandemic, I’ve fared okay. I’ve been working on restoring a classic truck I own to de-stress because it’s important to have a release," he said.
Lastly I asked what Cifuentez wished to add that we hadn’t discussed yet. He responded by saying “The city council truly cares about the city of Hanford. We are doing our best to make financial decisions to best serve the citizens. We’ve taken steps to reopen and return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health of our city in mind. We want what is best for everyone.”
A reminder for our readers from the city manager himself, get engaged in local government, attend meetings, and remember every voice counts in our community. We are all in this together and Hanford wouldn’t be the same without its citizens.
Makenzie Rankin is a military spouse and a momma of two. She loves gardening and crafting and can be found volunteering at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum in historic downtown Hanford every weekend. Rankin's blog can be found at www.anchorsandwhiskers.com, where she uses her voice to uplift members of the community.
