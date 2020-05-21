Alma's Flea Market set to make Memorial Day return

HANFORD — After a nine-week closure, Alma’s Flea Market will reopen on Monday.
“Everybody’s ready for it,” Alma’s Flea Market manager of 18 years Trois Harmon said. “The boss, the employees, we’re all ready to get this thing going.”
Normally open every Monday at 8967 Lacey Blvd., the flea market was forced to close on March 16 due to the coronavirus.
“You have a routine and that threw you out of the routine,” Harmon said. “A lot of our people were off work. It’s just been different not to open up on a Monday.”
Alma’s Flea Market was tentatively scheduled to open on June 1, but updated to open on Memorial Day instead. Harmon said the owner of the market, Charlene Jespersen, has been monitoring the news on COVID-19 and decided this would be the appropriate time to reopen.
“She’s been getting a lot of phone calls from dealers that are wanting to come back and she decided that she would try it,” Harmon said.
Customers can expect the same type of items at the flea market including produce, furniture, clothes and other treasures people love to seek out.
“Anything that anybody wants, they’re going to be able to find it out here,” Harmon said.
But there will be some changes made due to COVID-19.
Wash stations will be placed throughout the property and security will be making sure that people aren’t gathering in groups or clumping. Face masks will not be required, but can be worn by those who choose to.
There will be food vendors, but keeping within social distancing guidelines, there will be no tables or chairs.
Alma’s Flea Market also asks customers to stay home if they are sick.
The flea market will open at 5 a.m. for vendors to come in and set up shop. Their spaces will be held until 7:30 a.m. if they have a reservation.
Alma’s Flea Market plans on staying open and will continue with its regularly scheduled market on Mondays.
“We’re excited,” Harmon said. “We’ve been closed — I think it’s been like nine weeks — and we’re looking forward to getting back to normal.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
