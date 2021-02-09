Alleged DUI driver leads deputies in chase

CORCORAN — A man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol led deputies on a car chase Friday, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Around 10:10 p.m., a KCSO deputy was patrolling the area of Niles and 10th avenues in rural Kings County near Corcoran when the deputy spotted a silver 2001 GMC Yukon traveling west on Niles Avenue approaching 10th Avenue at a high rate of speed.
The deputy said the Yukon blew through the intersection, failing to stop for the stop sign. The deputy then drove after the Yukon and attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop. The deputy said the Yukon initially pulled over but quickly pulled back onto the road, accelerated and drove away.
The deputy pursued the Yukon, which was later determined to be driven by Benjamin Arellano. KCSO officials said the pursuit reached speeds of over 80 mph and continued north onto 12th Avenue. They said Arellano turned onto Nevada Avenue, activated the vehicle’s hazard lights and began to swerve all over the road.
When the pursuit reached Laurel and 17th avenues, officials said spike strips were successfully deployed by another KCSO deputy. They said Arellano drove over the spike strips but continued driving on Laurel Avenue, despite the tires deflating on the Yukon.
Deputies said they deployed a second set of spike strips, Which Arellano also drove over. The Yukon finally came to a stop in the 18500 block of Laurel Avenue, they said.
Arellano was taken into custody and Sheriff’s officials determined he had been drinking and was driving on a suspended driver’s license from a previous DUI.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
