Alleged DUI driver fled from police, caused crash

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a Hanford man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly tried to evade police and caused a car accident, department officials said.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, an LPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 600 block of Falleneaf Dr. after multiple reports came in stating the vehicle was swerving and nearly crashed.
Police said one reporting party believed the driver was intoxicated, so the party followed the vehicle and updated police of its location.
As the officer attempted to contact the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Esgar Martinez Vital of Hanford, the officer said Vital fled.
After a short pursuit, police said Vital ran a red light at the intersection of North Lemoore Avenue and Cinnamon Drive and collided into another vehicle in the 700 block of North Lemoore Avenue.
Officials said Vital was not injured in the crash, but the other driver was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and later released.
Authorities said Vital was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury, evading a police officer causing injury, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and driving on a suspended license for DUI.
Vital’s bail was set at $55,000 dollars.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!