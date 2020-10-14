You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alleged DUI driver fled from police, caused crash
0 comments
top story

Alleged DUI driver fled from police, caused crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Esgar Vital

Esgar Vital

 Contributed by Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a Hanford man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly tried to evade police and caused a car accident, department officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, an LPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 600 block of Falleneaf Dr. after multiple reports came in stating the vehicle was swerving and nearly crashed.

Police said one reporting party believed the driver was intoxicated, so the party followed the vehicle and updated police of its location.

As the officer attempted to contact the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Esgar Martinez Vital of Hanford, the officer said Vital fled.

After a short pursuit, police said Vital ran a red light at the intersection of North Lemoore Avenue and Cinnamon Drive and collided into another vehicle in the 700 block of North Lemoore Avenue.

Officials said Vital was not injured in the crash, but the other driver was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and later released.

Authorities said Vital was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury, evading a police officer causing injury, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and driving on a suspended license for DUI.

Vital’s bail was set at $55,000 dollars.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive
News

Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive

  • Updated

"I’m trying to see if somebody down here in this Valley can help me out with an O-negative kidney," Lemuel Hutchings, who's been in end-stage renal disease since 2014, said.

The 2nd annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Kings County moves into red tier
News

Kings County moves into red tier

  • Updated

HANFORD — It was announced during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that Kings County has moved into the red tier 2 in the…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News