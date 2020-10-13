You have permission to edit this article.
Alleged DUI driver crashes into home, kills man inside
Alleged DUI driver crashes into home, kills man inside

Roger Cabuenas

Roger Cabuenas

 Contributed by Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police have arrested a man after he crashed his car into a home while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, causing the eventual death of a resident inside, department officials said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, LPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sunset Ave. regarding a car that had crashed into a house.

When officers arrived on scene, police said the male driver of the vehicle ran from the officers but fell to the ground after a short chase.

When officers tried to apprehend the man, they said he pointed a loaded firearm at one of the officers. However, the officers said they were able to quickly take the man into custody without incident.

The man initially gave a false name to officers, but was eventually identified as 19-year-old Roger Cabuenas Jr. of Lemoore.

Other LPD officers, assisted by Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, responded to the scene of the crash, where a male resident of the house had been struck by the car and pinned between the car and debris inside.

Officers and firefighters quickly worked to free the man, who was then transported to the Adventist Medical Center in Hanford where he later died.

Through the investigation, officials determined that Cabuenas was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Cabuenas was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon on his person, carrying a loaded firearm in public, assault with a firearm, altering a serial number on a firearm, giving a false name to police and resisting arrest.

He was held on $305,000 bail.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

