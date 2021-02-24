Alleged drunk driver arrested after pursuit

VISALIA — On Feb. 16, at 10:48 p.m., an officer was on a traffic stop at Hall Street and Murray Avenue.
While on the stop, an uninvolved unrelated vehicle began honking and driving recklessly. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it allegedly failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Rinaldi Street and Houston Avenue. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was lost in the area of Elowin Avenue and Giddings Street.
Officers were able to identify the driver as David Ruiz, 39, according to authorities. Ruiz was located and arrested at a residence in the 3800 block of West Vine Avenue.
Ruiz was booked for felony evading, driving under the influence, and an outstanding warrant.
