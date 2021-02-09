Air District launches $12.5 million program to reduce ag dust

CENTRAL VALLEY — Agricultural operators Valley-wide are invited to apply for grants to purchase low dust harvesters and reduce particulate matter emissions, which result from nut harvesting activities in the San Joaquin Valley.

With funding awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Targeted Air Shed Grant Program and California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is making available $12.5 million for Central Valley growers to replace older harvesting equipment with new, low-dust technology.

“This program will significantly reduce the impact on Valley residents during the harvest season,” stated Todd DeYoung, director of strategy and incentives for the Valley Air District. “This would not be possible without the valuable partnerships with Valley agricultural organizations and funding made available by the federal EPA, and CARB.”

The Low-Dust Nut Harvester Replacement Program will pay for 50% of the cost, or as much as $150,000 per unit toward the replacement of older harvesting equipment with new low-dust nut harvesters designed to reduce emissions by at least 40 percent.

For complete guidelines on the Low-Dust Nut Harvester Replacement Program, visit http://valleyair.org/grants/low-dust-nut-harvester.htm, or speak to Air District staff by calling (559) 230-5800.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

