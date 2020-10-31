Agribusiness Management Conference kicks off

FRESNO — Andrew Harding, co-founder of the innovative wine brand Nocking Point Wines will headline the 39th annual Agribusiness Management Conference that will be hosted by the campus Institute for Food and Agriculture in seven online sessions from through Nov. 19. The Conference kicked off today with the session "Agricultural Economy Outlook - 2020 Perspectives and 2021 Possibilities."
The conference began on Oct. 28.
Nearly 40 speakers will be featured in the series that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday or Thursday in the four-week window, except Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Presentations will feature professionals, alumni and Fresno State faculty and students sharing perspectives on agricultural and food industry, consumer and research trends.
Institute for Food and Agriculture director, Dr. Susan Pheasant, explained that "this year’s conference goals are to bring a breadth of agribusiness topics to the agricultural industry, our community, students and faculty. We are eager for participants to experience these diverse and dynamic speakers who are thought leaders in their chosen fields and who are willing to share life experiences, stories, data, research, and passion to look at current events as well as articulate a vision for our tomorrows.”
Harding’s wine company, which he started with ‘Arrow’ TV series actor Stephen Amell in 2012, is nationally known for its portfolio of premium wines and celebrity wine club members. Harding has infused a flair for innovative marketing into the company from his former career as a cable network program vice president, program manager and graphic designer.