Agent Art Alvarez promoted to Police Sgt.

VISALIA — Art Alvarez started his career in Law Enforcement at the Hanford Police Department in 2009. In 2013, Art was hired by the Visalia Police Department where he has held assignments in Patrol, Special Enforcement Unit, Field Training Unit, K-9 Agitator, and as a District 1 Substation Agent. Art is currently a member of the SWAT Team.
Art Alvarez attended San Diego State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.
