Adventist Health vaccinates more than 1,000 people during public vaccination event

HANFORD — Hanford West teacher Bill Chambers was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a public vaccination event on Saturday.

“I think it’s the most important thing we can do as a nation right now,” Chambers said following the vaccine.

The event, which was held at the Sierra Pacific High School gym, was a collaborative effort between Adventist Health, the Kings County Department of Public Health and the Hanford Joint Union High School District, and vaccinated more than 1,000 people.

Dr. Raul Ayala, ambulatory medical officer for Adventist Health, said it took more than 100 staff members, including approximately 15 doctors and 20 nurses, volunteering their time to make the event a reality and emphasized its importance.

“It’s really important because we have no way of battling the Covid virus right now,” Ayala said. “This is one way that we can prevent from exacerbating or having people pass away from the Covid virus because we know now, research shows, that after you get your second vaccine, you will have 94-95% of efficacy from having complications of COVID-19 in case you were to get that.”

The first portion of the event was reserved for HJUHSD staff members. HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Victor Rosa called it a “huge relief” to be able to have staff members receive the vaccine. Of approximately 400 staff, he said nearly 240 opted to get vaccinated.

“For those who want it, I’m just really excited that they’re having the opportunity to get it and finally start that beginning process of putting all of this behind us,” Rosa said.