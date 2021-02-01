Adventist Health vaccinates more than 1,000 people during public vaccination event

HANFORD — Hanford West teacher Bill Chambers was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a public vaccination event on Saturday.
“I think it’s the most important thing we can do as a nation right now,” Chambers said following the vaccine.
The event, which was held at the Sierra Pacific High School gym, was a collaborative effort between Adventist Health, the Kings County Department of Public Health and the Hanford Joint Union High School District, and vaccinated more than 1,000 people.
Dr. Raul Ayala, ambulatory medical officer for Adventist Health, said it took more than 100 staff members, including approximately 15 doctors and 20 nurses, volunteering their time to make the event a reality and emphasized its importance.
“It’s really important because we have no way of battling the Covid virus right now,” Ayala said. “This is one way that we can prevent from exacerbating or having people pass away from the Covid virus because we know now, research shows, that after you get your second vaccine, you will have 94-95% of efficacy from having complications of COVID-19 in case you were to get that.”
The first portion of the event was reserved for HJUHSD staff members. HJUHSD Superintendent Dr. Victor Rosa called it a “huge relief” to be able to have staff members receive the vaccine. Of approximately 400 staff, he said nearly 240 opted to get vaccinated.
“For those who want it, I’m just really excited that they’re having the opportunity to get it and finally start that beginning process of putting all of this behind us,” Rosa said.
The public vaccination event was the first in Kings County, but the second of its kind for Adventist Heath after they hosted an event in Reedley on Jan. 23. The event on Saturday used the Moderna vaccine and was scheduled to last from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ed Abukhazneh, director of pharmacy services for Adventist Health Central Valley Network, said the event came together in a week.
“It took a lot of preparation, a lot of meetings, a lot of planning in order to make this happen,” Abukhazneh said. “We have to walk through all the steps, test all of the mechanisms and the processes that are going to be implemented.”
Registration for residents opened Thursday afternoon and 1,000 spots filled up by Friday, according to Ayala. The event vaccinated those from Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 of state guidelines, including residents 65 years and older, health care workers and HJUHSD staff. The second dose of the vaccine will be given at another similar event in about 28 days.
Multiple vaccine recipients noted the process was smooth and easy with some even receiving their vaccine earlier than their scheduled appointment. The gym had eight stations administering the vaccine and a waiting area where recipients sat for 15-30 minutes to make sure they did not have any side effects from the vaccine.
Cpl. Jason Stingley, a 14-year veteran of the Hanford Police Department, walked out happily with his free provided lunch and called the process simple. After having his temperature taken and filling out some paperwork, he received the vaccine and then sat in the observation area for 15 minutes.
“I think it’s really important for me to keep me healthy, to keep my family healthy and other people I come in contact with,” Stingley said. “It impacts the whole community because I’m contacting so many people. A lot of times I don’t have a mask on because I’m jumping in and out of a car real quickly and I don’t have time to put a mask on.”
Marilynn Starrett was another resident who signed up for the vaccine and was thankful for the event.
“I was very surprised they got it together as quickly as they did,” Starrett said. “I know that anytime you do something like this, it takes a lot of work and a lot of effort to coordinate everything.”
Starrett said she recommends others to get the vaccine and had two of her closest friends and her sister-in-law receiving the vaccine at an event at West Hills College Lemoore.
“I was a nurse for 40 years and I feel very strongly about getting vaccinated if it’s important and I think this is one of the most important vaccinations probably I’ve ever gotten,” Starrett said.
Ayala said there was a lot of skepticism about the vaccine at first, due to the limited knowledge of the virus, but this has given them a chance to show that the vaccine is safe and effective.
“A lot of the technology and research that’s going into the vaccine has been around for decades,” Ayala said. “This is one way that we can prove that science does work. … And now where we are in time, we have published research that the vaccine works.”
Ayala said they have plans to host more vaccination events, including Fowler and Tulare in the near future. Vaccination events will be announced by Adventist Health when they are allowing residents to register.
