Adventist Health to offer drive-thru flu shots
top story

Drive up for quick care at Adventist Hanford clinic

Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford, located at 1025 N. Douty St.

 Contributed

HANFORD — To help protect the community this flu season, Adventist Health is hosting drive-thru flu shot events at three of its locations from Oct. 13-27.

This year, the flu vaccine is more important than ever to protect against the flu and to reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s likely the flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading.

For the community’s convenience and safety, Adventist Health will offer flu shots for those 18 years or older and while supplies last.

No need to make an appointment — simply visit one of the following participating locations between 5-6 p.m. every Tuesday from Oct. 13-27:

  • Rapid Care Fargo – 2563 N. 11th Ave., Ste. 109, in Hanford (Fargo Crossings Shopping Center)
  • Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford at 1025 N. Douty St., in Hanford
  • Rapid Care Tulare – 2103 E. Prosperity Ave., in Tulare

Patients will not need to leave their vehicles. They’ll simply drive up, provide identification and an insurance card and an Adventist Health staff member will administer the flu shot. All staff members will be wearing masks and taking precautions to keep participants safe.

More information is available by calling Rapid Care Fargo in Hanford at (559) 537-0335; Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford at (559) 537-0170; or Rapid Care in Tulare at (559) 605-2155.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

