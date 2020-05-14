Adventist Health’s Hospital@Home expands flexible bed capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — California’s early action — including the first statewide stay-at-home order in the U.S. — has helped to suppress what was initially anticipated to be a dramatic surge of COVID-19 patients. Now a new challenge is on the horizon, and preparations have shifted to the more likely scenario of micro-surges that could unpredictably impact communities.

To meet that new challenge, Adventist Health announced an innovative plan to supplement acute care capacity by using virtual technology to safely treat hundreds of additional patients in their homes. In collaboration with Medically Home and Huron, the health system began admitting patients to its first virtual hospital, Adventist Health Hospital@Home, on Monday, May 11.

“Adventist Health has been exploring this approach to help us transform care,” says Adventist Health President Bill Wing. “When the state initially projected dramatic shortages of inpatient beds and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call for all providers to expand capacity, Adventist Health seized the opportunity to deploy Adventist Health Hospital@Home powered by Medically Home to meet the needs of the moment.”