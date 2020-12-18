Adventist Health receives 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

HANFORD — The first 700 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to Adventist Health on Friday afternoon.

Employees from the Kings County Department of Public Health wheeled out a set of boxes carrying the vaccine and loaded them into a van at around 1 p.m. They then made the short trip around the corner to Adventist Medical Center.

According to the health department, Kings County was allocated a total of 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The department is also expecting 100 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to arrive on Monday.

During a meeting with Main Street Hanford and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Adventist Health Director of Infection Prevention Teri Boggess said Adventist Health will begin administering the vaccine on Monday. It will be administered Monday through Wednesday, beginning with their highest risk staff members.

“It’s our staff that are in contact with COVID patients,” Boggess said. “We’re very excited to bring this vaccine in and begin this, so that we can hopefully see an end to this pandemic.”

Pfizer’s vaccine requires a booster after 21 days, which Kings County will be receiving from the government at that time. The Moderna vaccine requires a booster after 28 days.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Kings County, visit the Department of Public Health’s website.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

