Adventist Health partners with business to expand domestic PPE production

CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health has partnered with Premier Inc, a leading healthcare improvement company, to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks.

In addition to the equity investment, Adventist Health will commit to purchase a portion of all masks they use annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option.

PPE products critical for the daily operations of health systems are overwhelmingly sourced overseas, with approximately 80% coming from China and Southeast Asia. The risks associated with this overreliance on Asia came into sharp focus earlier this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe and these nations closed borders and prevented U.S. access to supplies, triggering widespread shortages of products needed to protect healthcare workers. In contrast, Prestige Ameritech represents a primarily domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the United States. Prestige also does 100% of its business with U.S. customers.