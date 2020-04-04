Adventist Health offers virtual visits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health in the Central Valley is offering virtual health care visits, so patients may access their doctors remotely through a computer or mobile device from the comfort of their home.

According to a press release from Adventist, virtual visits can be vital in coping with the growing demand for medical services — and to keep healthcare workers and patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providers are using virtual visits to screen patients for COVID-19, manage routine visits and care for those with chronic health conditions. Virtual care is proving to offer comfort to many patients who are anxious about entering a crowded medical office during times of social distancing. Such visits also conserve the use of masks, gowns and other essential supplies that are currently in high demand.

“Through virtual visits, we are able to let our communities know that our providers are still here and are still available to care for their needs,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our hope is that by making care more accessible and creating fewer barriers, more people will seek care, especially those who are worried about novel coronavirus and those who do not have transportation.”

So, how does it work?