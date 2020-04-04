Adventist Health offers virtual visits

CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health in the Central Valley is offering virtual health care visits, so patients may access their doctors remotely through a computer or mobile device from the comfort of their home.
According to a press release from Adventist, virtual visits can be vital in coping with the growing demand for medical services — and to keep healthcare workers and patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providers are using virtual visits to screen patients for COVID-19, manage routine visits and care for those with chronic health conditions. Virtual care is proving to offer comfort to many patients who are anxious about entering a crowded medical office during times of social distancing. Such visits also conserve the use of masks, gowns and other essential supplies that are currently in high demand.
“Through virtual visits, we are able to let our communities know that our providers are still here and are still available to care for their needs,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our hope is that by making care more accessible and creating fewer barriers, more people will seek care, especially those who are worried about novel coronavirus and those who do not have transportation.”
So, how does it work?
To participate in a virtual visit, a patient will need a smartphone, tablet or computer with a working camera and microphone. The provider’s office will send an email with a link for the scheduled visit that utilizes Microsoft Teams — a technology-enabled, easy-to-use secure platform that is available as either a downloadable or web-based app.
Patients are asked to log in 20 minutes prior to the scheduled visit to answer questions about medications and health history. Once the visit begins, the provider and patient will be able to see and hear each other, as if they were in the same room.
“The Microsoft Teams app was easy to download and the staff was outstanding in walking me through the process,” David Brown of Lemoore said. “The visit didn’t feel any different than physically being in the office. I would do it again.”
“It was super easy to have a one-on-one private video visit with my doctor. Very happy Adventist Health gave me this option,” Missy Victoria of Hanford said.
Adventist Health is reaching out to patients to suggest rescheduling appointments as virtual visits, if possible. Patients with scheduled in-person appointments may request to have the appointment rescheduled as a virtual visit by contacting their doctor’s office. Virtual visits are covered by most insurance plans.
More information may be accessed at AdventistHealth.org/VirtualVisits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!