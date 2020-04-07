Adventist Health launches COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker

CENTRAL VALLEY — A COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker is now available at AdventistHealth.org/Central-Valley. An orange chat icon will appear when users toggle over the bottom right corner of the homepage. By clicking on the icon, patients may check symptoms and learn the latest about COVID-19.
“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and constant change, Adventist Health understands the essential need and our responsibility to provide up-to-date information and support to the communities we serve,” says Ramesh Nathan, medical director of Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Adventist Health. “We know patients find these resources to be helpful, and this online tool can provide an even quicker response to those seeking information.”
Adventist Health worked with GYANT, a digital health company that specializes in AI virtual assistants for health systems, to develop the online tool.
“We developed our COVID-19 Screener and Emergency Response Assistant to help hospitals and health systems manage the influx of patient inquiries during time of uncertainty,” says Stefan Behrens, CEO, GYANT. “We’re thrilled to help Adventist Health keep their patients better informed and help prevent further spread of the virus. Adventist Health patients can now receive the most up-to-date information they need virtually, without needing to leave their homes.”
The COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker, developed using guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), provides reliable, timely information to patients and community members. The free, easy-to-use tool, which is accessible 24/7, offers a symptom checker as well as options for a virtual visit and information on sheltering-in-place.
More information and resources about coronavirus may be found by visiting AdventistHealth.org/coronavirus-preparedness/.
