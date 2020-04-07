Adventist Health launches COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CENTRAL VALLEY — A COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker is now available at AdventistHealth.org/Central-Valley. An orange chat icon will appear when users toggle over the bottom right corner of the homepage. By clicking on the icon, patients may check symptoms and learn the latest about COVID-19.

“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and constant change, Adventist Health understands the essential need and our responsibility to provide up-to-date information and support to the communities we serve,” says Ramesh Nathan, medical director of Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Adventist Health. “We know patients find these resources to be helpful, and this online tool can provide an even quicker response to those seeking information.”

Adventist Health worked with GYANT, a digital health company that specializes in AI virtual assistants for health systems, to develop the online tool.