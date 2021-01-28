Adventist Health, KCDPH, SPHS partner for COVID-19 vaccine event

HANFORD — Adventist Health in the Central Valley is collaborating with the Kings County Department of Public Health and Sierra Pacific High School to host a community COVID-19 vaccine event for healthcare workers and those 65 and over, which are groups that meet criteria outlined in Phases 1A and 1B/Tier 1 of the state and county guidelines.
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Sierra Pacific High School.
Due to a limited amount of vaccine supply, community members who meet the Phase 1B/Tier 1 criteria must pre-register in advance by visiting this link: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210245401890144. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. Those who register will be asked to show identification the day of the event.
As more vaccines become available, more community events will be scheduled.
“We appreciate our communities’ eagerness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We are just as eager to help protect our communities, so we can bring an end to this pandemic,” says Dr. Raul Ayala, Ambulatory Services medical director for Adventist Health in the Central Valley.
To learn more about the Phase/Tier criteria, please visit the Kings County Department of Public Health webpage at this link: www.kingscovidinfo.com.
