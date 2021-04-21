You have permission to edit this article.
Adventist Health joins forces with FEMA and Tulare County to vaccinate Valley locals
  • Updated
CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health in the Central Valley is teaming up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Tulare County to host mass vaccination events at the International Agri-Center in Tulare County.

The events are open to all Central Valley residents over the age of 18. Appointments and walk-ins are available from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until July 22, or while vaccine supplies last. Adventist Health in the Central Valley will provide the equipment and supplies, including the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the Moderna vaccine is being administered, but vaccine type will vary week by week.

“By joining forces with FEMA, we are able to speed up vaccinations and ensure that every person who wants the vaccine, gets the vaccine,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley.

To date, Adventist Health in the Central Valley has administered over 16,000 vaccines throughout the Central Valley.

Eligible community members may register for the vaccine via California’s MyTurn vaccine scheduling website MyTurn.ca.gov, or simply walk-in during the scheduled event times.

The mass vaccination events will take place at the Tulare Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare. (Corteva Building, Enter through Gate A)

