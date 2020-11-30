Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford and Reedley earn 5-stars from Healthgrades

CENTRAL VALLEY — A new Gastrointestinal Center with state-of-the-art equipment, experienced specialists and a desire to provide high-quality care have earned Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford and Reedley 5-stars in specific procedures and conditions from Healthgrades.

Every year, Healthgrades — a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems — evaluates 4,500 hospitals nationwide for some of the most common procedures and conditions using Medicare data.

This year, Adventist Health Hanford received 5-stars for treatment of heart attack for four years in a row (2018-2021) and 5-stars for gallbladder removal surgery in 2021. Adventist Health Reedley earned 5-stars for treatment of pneumonia for two years in a row (2020-2021).

“Now, more than ever, patients want to know they’re receiving care at a hospital that is safe and an expert in the condition in which they’re seeking treatment,” said Dr. Frank Gavini, medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We are constantly reviewing our services and processes to make sure we’re providing our patients with the best resources and care.”

According to Healthgrades, patients treated at hospitals receiving 5-star ratings have a lower risk of dying and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition.

The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology may be viewed at https://partners.healthgrades.com/quality/.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.