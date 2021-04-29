Adventist Health Hanford, Selma given top marks for patient safety

HANFORD — Adventist Health has something to brag about as the latest reports emerged on its patient safety record.
According to the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates hospital safety, gave Adventist Health Selma and Adventist Health Hanford an “A” rating for the Spring 2021 season. It comes as Hanford’s fourth consecutive “A,” while Selma received the top grade in every evaluation between 2017 and 2019, and again in Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. Evaluations are done every six months.
“We are extremely honored to once again have received A’s in Hanford and Selma,” said Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We will continue to strive to maintain this top score by continuing to research and improve on our safety processes to ensure every patient receives excellent care with every single visit.”
Elsewhere in the Valley, Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia received a “B” grade for its safety.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide uses up to 27 measures to gauge safety. These include issues pertaining to errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For example, an air or gas bubble in the blood stream (air embolism) would count as an error against the hospital.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!