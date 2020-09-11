You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adventist Health Hanford celebrates, thanks DoD team
0 comments
top story

Adventist Health Hanford celebrates, thanks DoD team

HANFORD — As a large surge of COVID-19 patients came into Adventist Health Hanford in July, the hospital’s team of nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians grew weary, some exhausted as they worked long hours and picked up extra shifts to meet the demands of the surge. Just as they reached the highest number of COVID-19 patients, a clinical team from the Department of Defense arrived.

“You saved us,” Laurie Taggart, patient care executive of Adventist Health in the Central Valley, said during a celebration of the team held Friday.

The California Emergency Medical Services Authority and Kings County Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness staffs requested, and were approved, to receive assistance from the Department of Defense in the form of a strike team. The team arrived on July 22 and its last day was Friday.

“We’ve been really blessed,” Taggart said. “I couldn’t believe it happened.”

The 20-member team of physicians, nurses, respiratory specialists, technicians and liaisons worked alongside the hospital’s clinical team in the emergency department, on medical and surgical units and in the ICU.

Taggart said the team came at a critical time when their help was desperately needed and was a huge support to the nursing and physician staff, as well as the patients and the community.

“The DoD team boosted the moral of our frontline caregivers and helped us provide much needed care to our critically ill patients,” she said.

Dr. Mina Raju, director of infectious diseases at the hospital, became emotional when thanking the team. She described the unknowns the hospital staff had to deal with in terms of this new disease, and said the team exceeded all her expectations

“These heroes provide superb care for the most vulnerable communities, the vulnerable members of our community, and this will never be forgotten,” Raju said.

Lt. Col. Derrick Whiteside, a physician with the team, said the team was welcomed with open arms and was able to get to work right away.

Whiteside said the team is used to being deployed to locations that are combat zones, so the experience was something different for them.

He said many people were surprised and very appreciative when they learned that they were being helped by active duty members of the military.

“This is not something that we do on the regular, so it’s a blessing and an honor to be able to come out here and do this,” Whiteside said.

Fortunately, Taggart said COVID-19 numbers at the hospital are starting to drop and it has been able to build up its own team in case of another surge. She thanked the team and said Adventist Health Hanford was very grateful for them all.

“The support of the DoD is something we will never forget,” she said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kimberly Carolyn Wood
Obituaries

Kimberly Carolyn Wood

  • Updated

Kimberly Carolyn Wood was born in Maryland on March 2, 1961, the cherished daughter of Gary Wood and Kathleen Wood. The family, which included…

Carlos Marquez
Obituaries

Carlos Marquez

  • Updated

Carlos Marquez was born on March 30, 2005 to Cesar and Shantell Marquez. He shared a birthday with his Grandmother, Rachel Simas and Great-Gra…

Janalee Kay White
Obituaries

Janalee Kay White

  • Updated

Janalee Kay White was born on January 14, 1952 in Hanford, California. She was the only daughter of Gene and Jenny Jordan. On August 11, 2020,…

Jesus Garcia
Obituaries

Jesus Garcia

  • Updated

Sergeant Garcia, Jesus Luna 73, passed peacefully on Monday, August 17 at his home after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded …

Margaret Briano Ordonez
Obituaries

Margaret Briano Ordonez

  • Updated

Margaret Briano Ordonez, was born on October 5, 1926, in Hanford, California to her father, Eugenio and her mother, Norberta. She married Espi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News