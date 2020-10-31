Adventist Breast Care Center receives renovations and new life-saving equipment

HANFORD — The Adventist Health Breast Care Center in Hanford has expanded in size and is equipped with two new state-of-the-art 3D tomosynthesis mammography machines. The 3Dimensions Mammography System is the fastest, highest resolution system currently available in the medical imaging industry.
In addition to the two new machines, other features include new flooring, paint, furniture and décor, which provide a spa-like setting.
Safety precautions are enforced, including regular cleaning of all equipment and furniture, temperature screenings upon entry of the facility, mandatory masking and physical distancing in waiting areas.
“We really noticed how much the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted breast care,” said Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon with nearly 10 years of experience. “At the same time, it’s also impacted care and has made diagnosis even more challenging because by delaying care, patients are delaying the opportunity to detect cancers earlier.”
Dr. Adelaja encourages women in the community to continue to schedule their yearly mammograms. Dr. Adelaja has been caring for patients at the Breast Care Center since 2018. She’s also an associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco in Fresno, where she trains residents and medical students.
The Breast Care Center is also staffed by specialized sonographers, a dedicated nurse navigator, compassionate mammography technologists and two fellowship-trained breast radiologists: Dr. Nelly Salem and Dr. Marla Lander. Dr. Lander brings to the center a 20-year history of leadership, teaching and research. She joined the new radiology group that has partnered with Adventist Health to bring the center to the forefront of breast care.
“Our goal is to turn the Breast Care Center into a regional center of excellence with state-of-the-art equipment, imaging and biopsy techniques. We are committed to patient care and comfort and finding cancer early, when cure is possible,” said Dr. Lander. “We are about to embark on a research opportunity that will test and modify artificial intelligence to improve detection, decrease the number of call backs and speed up the rate of diagnosis, enabling breast cancers to be treated sooner. We are also planning community outreach programs in education.”
Appointments to the Breast Care Center may be requested through a referral from a primary care provider. More information is available by calling 559-537-2300 or visiting HanfordBreastCare.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!