Kings County will hold an additional public hearing on redistricting July 27 after inaccurate information was distributed about how to submit written testimony for this week’s hearing.
County staff and National Demographic Corporation said they were made aware shortly before the Tuesday hearing that Tripepi, the firm tasked with outreach, had sent out the wrong email for written testimony.
County Counsel Diane Freeman said the misinformation stemmed from a boosted post on Facebook which had the incorrect email address.
“The plan to remedy for this is to schedule a public hearing for next Tuesday so we can make sure any misinformation that might be out there is corrected and there is a further opportunity to be heard,” Freeman said.
The upcoming hearing will go over the same information presented at this week's hearing, including basic info on the process, the definition of neighborhoods and communities of interest, as well as public mapping tools.
Written testimony can be submitted at redistricting@co.kings.ca.us. Residents can also attend the meeting in person or via live stream. Live Spanish translation will be provided in person and online.
